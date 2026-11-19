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What do the collapse of Alta Bank and the once-notorious TAT pyramid have in common, and what sets them apart?

What is happening is precisely what I have been warning about for many years. Namely, the desire of Bulgarian politicians to bring the subject of our relations with North Macedonia into the domestic political debate.

And they are doing so clumsily and with such fervor, without giving the slightest thought to the propaganda, political and all manner of other consequences of their actions.

That is what Kostadin Filipov told Trud.

Personally, I have worn out the skin on my lips warning that such behavior can only bring harm to society and our country. How many words I have spoken, how many articles I have written—so many that even my computer keyboard has worn out. All with one goal: to prevent, if I could, a situation in which a specific political action against a specific political opponent here would come back like a boomerang from across the border with our southwestern neighbor. Our relations with Skopje are hardly flourishing as it is, so why make them even worse? But, to my deepest regret, it seems we still fail to realize all this.

But now I want to talk about something else. Something that has already happened, something I witnessed firsthand and even modestly chronicled in my capacity as the Bulgarian National Radio correspondent in Skopje and as someone who sent reports to BTA. And something that is repeating itself today in the same city of Bitola, in the very same financial institutions in the city, which should have learned their lesson, and involving the very same people deceived in the whole affair, who evidently have short memories when it comes to the purely human tragedies we witnessed. A story that, after nearly thirty years, is repeating itself as farce—only this time under the rule of a different political force, which does not make it innocent.

On March 7, 1997, inspectors from the National Bank of the Republic of Macedonia, and later agents of the country’s Interior Ministry, entered the office of TAT, the most popular private savings company in Bitola. The government in power was that of Branko Crvenkovski, leader of the Social Democratic Union of Macedonia (SDSM); Kiro Gligorov was president; and for a third consecutive year, parliament was operating without a real opposition because of Ljubčo Georgievski’s VMRO-DPMNE boycott of the second round of the 1994 parliamentary elections, prompted by the rigging of that year’s presidential vote. The owner and executive director of the TAT financial institution was Sonja Nikolovska, a red-haired woman with an unintelligent appearance who quickly became popular throughout the republic because of the terms TAT offered its clients. This was also the era of the first financial pyramids in Bulgaria and Macedonia—born, inflated by propaganda, and ultimately collapsing as a calling card of the transition in both countries. How she did it remained a secret until the collapse, but Sonja Nikolovska managed to guarantee and pay annual interest of 30 percent of the value of deposits. Soon, the woman from Bitola became the most popular woman in the entire republic; she was the focus of media attention as a genuine financial and banking phenomenon. The whole of Bitola was proud of her, and Nikolovska herself became an argument for a certain superiority in the country’s eternal dispute over which city was more important—the consular city of Bitola, with its influence at the end of the 19th and beginning of the 20th century, or the capital Skopje, as the administrative and political center of the sovereign and independent Republic of Macedonia. Sonja’s popularity became so great that in 1996 she was named the country’s best economist—and the award was personally presented to her by President Kiro Gligorov. There were suspicions that TAT might in fact be a financial pyramid, and examples of similar collapses of such structures had already appeared in neighboring countries, but many of those who had invested their money had been dazzled by the returns.

Until March 7, 1997, when the bubble burst. And you know, now that I think back, black plastic bags became a kind of symbol of TAT’s downfall. The police removed all the company’s documentation from Sonja’s office in those very same bags. More intriguing, however, was that vigilant residents of Bitola spotted a minister from Branko Crvenkovski’s government leaving the building the night before the inspectors entered TAT, dressed „во тренерки“, as tracksuits are called along the Vardar, carrying similar bags filled with money. The name of the cabinet member in question was never publicly disclosed, although eyewitness descriptions of his heavyset figure suggested that it was Finance Minister Miljovski. It was never established exactly how much money had been taken out, but the entire story became attached to Crvenkovski’s government as a whole. Some even still believe that his defeat in the parliamentary elections the following year, 1998, at the hands of Ljubčo Georgievski was precisely due to TAT’s collapse. So many people were deceived, so many others were unable to recover their investments in full, and the disappointment with the authorities was so great that it is entirely possible that the reason for SDSM and Crvenkovski’s defeat really was TAT’s collapse. Around 13,000 people were affected, trust in the financial system was reduced to zero, and after the judicial proceedings Sonja Nikolovska was sentenced to and served 3.5 years in prison. That did not prevent her from being charged again in 2017 with defrauding a considerable number of people out of a total of around €600,000. In time, it became clear that no fewer than one hundred people had taken their own lives following the pyramid’s collapse.

As I have already said, I was both a witness and a chronicler. The scandal was so immense, and the shock to people’s consciousness and trust so profound, that many of us were left hoping that this would never happen again along the Vardar. Nothing of the sort. We have a similar case, again in Bitola—only this time involving not TAT, but the branch of the Belgrade-based Alta Bank.

Yes, the collapse of the Belgrade-based Alta Bank and its declaration of insolvency on November 3, followed by the arrest of its owner, Davor Macura, sent shock waves through Bitola. More specifically, through the local branch of Alta Bank, which had emerged a year earlier through the purchase of one of the city’s local financial institutions. Even then, it was an open secret that this was “Aleksandar Vučić’s bank,” through which he laundered money, and that its entry into North Macedonia had not taken place without the assistance of Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, as a sign of the closeness between the two of them. What is more, depositing money in Alta Bank in Bitola had become almost a matter of honor and party loyalty to the ruling VMRO-DPMNE. However strange it may sound now, one of the guarantees of the financial institution’s stability was precisely the fact that it was associated with the name of Serbia’s president. In the eyes of local people, evidently influenced by the propaganda of the ruling authorities and media close to them, Aleksandar Vučić seemed destined to remain in office forever. Perhaps he himself thought so, but very soon after the end of election day on October 25, it became clear to him that he was losing.

When, several days after the loss of the parliamentary vote on October 25, the shock hit Alta Bank’s offices in Belgrade, it was only natural that it would also be felt in Bitola. Perhaps that was when some people remembered that their city had already experienced a similar case more than 29 years ago. The difference, as they say, is one generation... Queues immediately formed at the bank’s counters, but the bank automatically limited the amount that could be withdrawn. Political forces began blaming one another over who was responsible for having “brought” Alta Bank to Bitola and created the conditions for it to begin operating under questionable circumstances. The polemic is fierce, with mutual threats and insults, accusations that the government led by Mickoski is an organized criminal group, and much else besides—the entire palette in all its diversity and depth, reaching back through time. It is difficult to say at this point how the situation will be resolved, but it is not difficult to predict that there will be consequences—political ones, and probably electoral ones as well. What was that saying? When people in Belgrade fall ill, people in Skopje start sneezing and coughing. Aren’t they supposedly the closest of allies?

In any case, we have yet another example that when the lessons of the past are forgotten, history repeats itself as farce. And a painful one at that.