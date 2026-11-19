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It is a strange kind of democracy in which pluralism means everyone singing in the same choir

In Tolkien’s universe, elves are immortal, wise creatures who write poetry, forge magical rings, and live in harmony with nature. In Bulgarian Facebook, however, an entirely different variety has emerged. Here, an “elf” is no longer a mythical creature from the forests of Lothlórien, but an anonymous page with 3,000 followers, registered on Thursday afternoon, which by Friday morning already knows who is an “agent,” who is a “kopeck,” who knows nothing about macroeconomics, and whose reputation must be run over by a digital steamroller.

This is an interesting business model. When you lack arguments in the debate over taxes, incomes, or the country’s direction, the cheapest investment is not in science, books, or serious debate. The cheapest investment is in a digital mob. You deploy a hundred anonymous “little forest spirits” repeating the same talking points, stir up a cloud of dust, slap labels on anyone who dares to think outside the mold, and call this organized harassment the “defense of democratic values” and “freedom of speech.”

It is a strange democracy in which pluralism means everyone singing in the same choir, and if someone produces a different sheet of music, ten anonymous elves leap out of the bushes to explain how morally depraved they are. This is not civil society. It is the digital equivalent of the neighborhood informers from another era, except that instead of wearing a trench coat and carrying a newspaper with holes cut out for their eyes, today they walk around with an avatar of a forest creature.

In economics, there is an iron law—the law of Gresham—which states that “bad money drives out good.” The same applies to public debate. When the marketplace of ideas is flooded with counterfeit currency, anonymous profiles, and hysterical denunciations of anyone who thinks differently, quality conversation retreats. A normal person does not wade into the mud to fight shadows, because they know the old rule: “If you fight a pig in the sty, you both get dirty, but the pig enjoys it.”

Good morning and a successful week to everyone who does not hide behind avatars!