The gas situation could remain bad or suddenly become catastrophic.

Europe opened the taps of its gas storage facilities to the maximum at the first signs of cold weather. Data from Gas Infrastructure Europe (John Kemp’s chart) show that between 27 October and 11 November, the countries of the European Union and the United Kingdom burned a record 43 TWh of natural gas from their reserves. This is four times faster than the average rate at which storage facilities have been emptied during this period of the year since 2011.

Until recently, no one would have paid much attention to this statistic. Today, however, things are different. First, the storage facilities were already at record-low levels for the beginning of the heating season. Second, the price of gas in Europe has fluctuated daily between €80 and more than €100/MWh over the past month—or, on average, around 10 times higher than prices in the United States. Third, no one knows exactly how many liquefied natural gas carriers will be able to leave the Persian Gulf in the coming days, weeks, or months.

In short, the gas situation could remain bad or suddenly become catastrophic. And this brings us to the essential questions: Why and how did it happen that Europe’s energy sector—not only heating and industry, but also electricity—became so dependent on natural gas imports?

Why and how did it happen that Europe simply does not have enough other—non-gas-fired—power plants capable of providing abundant, reliable, and cheap electricity regardless of weather conditions? Why and how did it happen that the price of gas became the strongest inflationary factor in Europe?