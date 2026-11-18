FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

For the first time, the US has asked Kyiv whether Ukraine would cede to Russia the part of Donetsk region that has not been captured by the Russians in exchange for NATO membership. Volodymyr Zelensky revealed this during a meeting with journalists at the end of last week. “The Americans asked us whether we would withdraw from Donbas if Ukraine joined NATO. This is happening for the first time,” Agence France-Presse quoted the Ukrainian president as saying.

Security guarantees?

Donbas encompasses the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The latter is almost entirely under Russian control, while in Donetsk region Ukraine still holds a number of major cities, including Kramatorsk and Sloviansk. Zelensky specified that no concrete proposal to this effect has been made so far. If the US and other NATO partners put forward such a proposal, he intends to discuss the matter with Ukrainian society, as he cannot make such a decision unilaterally. “Naturally, without recognizing the Russian occupation of these territories,” he added.

According to Zelensky, the US is currently discussing security guarantees similar to those in Articles 4 and 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, without plans to deploy American troops in Ukraine. Article 4 provides for consultations in the event of potential threats, while Article 5 represents a mechanism for a collective response in the event of an attack. Washington is talking about "bilateral guarantees" for Ukraine, drawing a parallel with the agreements the US has with Israel and several countries in the Middle East.

Russia has not yet commented on the issue. Dmitry Peskov, the Russian president's spokesman, said only: “We maintain our position that, in the interests of the peace process, it is inappropriate to disclose details regarding the negotiations between us and the Americans.”

Budapest Memorandum 2.0?

Asked for comment, experts told DW that they were skeptical about this idea from the American side. The main objection is that the US cannot fulfill such a promise on its own. “It seems to me that such conclusions are reached by traditional diplomacy when it is conducted by real estate brokers – people who are accustomed to selling things that do not actually exist,” says Oleksandr Kraiev, an expert from the Ukrainian think tank Ukrainian Prism.

He notes that at least half of NATO's member states still have reservations about Ukraine's accession. “In the end, we will simply get a second Budapest Memorandum – only under a different name,” Kraiev believes. In the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, Russia, the US and the United Kingdom committed to respecting Ukraine's independence and existing borders, as well as refraining from using force. These assurances were given in connection with Kyiv's renunciation of nuclear weapons. However, the memorandum does not contain an obligation for the United Kingdom or the US to provide military protection for Ukraine in the event of an attack.

A referendum would be a "dangerous precedent"

Most experts are highly critical of a possible referendum in Ukraine in which the population would vote on the proposed deal – NATO membership in exchange for ceding those parts of Donetsk region that Russia has failed to capture.