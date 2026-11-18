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Two ships were hit in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone this week—one 40 miles from Cape Kaliakra and another 50 miles from Byala. The crews of both vessels were rescued. In both cases, the sailors said their vessels had been struck by drones.

Bulgarian institutions are remaining silent on the matter. For the third day in a row, there has been not a word from either Prime Minister Rumen Radev or President Iliana Yotova.

Instead of answers about the strikes—a bonus for Karlos Nasar

In the National Assembly, the opposition demanded that Prime Minister Rumen Radev be heard on the matter. The governing majority refused.

GERB, "We Continue the Change” and "Democratic Bulgaria” called on the president to convene the Consultative Council for National Security. Iliana Yotova and Rumen Radev, however, have still made no comment on what is happening in the Black Sea.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Rumen Radev had the opportunity to speak to the media about the issue concerning the country’s national security before the start of the Council of Ministers’ meeting. Instead, he chose to invite Bulgarian Olympic, world and European champion Karlos Nasar and announce that Nasar would receive a special state bonus, while additional funds would be invested in sport.

This is an important and commendable initiative, but the feeling that attention is being diverted from the major issue occupying Bulgaria at the same time remains.

Where do the "suspicious objects” in the Black Sea come from, and why?

Although yesterday the press office of the Council of Ministers sent out a statement mentioning that the crew of GAS HUSKY had been rescued, today’s decisions of the Council of Ministers do not even mention the threat Bulgaria is facing in the Black Sea.

The only measure approved is additional expenditure of €700,000 from the budget of the Ministry of the Interior. The funds are intended to purchase diesel fuel "for the purpose of ensuring tasks related to the control and protection of maritime borders, participation in search and rescue operations, actions in response to reports of suspicious objects on the surface of the sea, escorting ships suspected of illegal activity, countering asymmetric threats and protecting critical infrastructure," the Council of Ministers said in a statement.

It appears that the Ministry of the Interior recognizes the urgent need for additional funds to support rescue missions such as those carried out in recent days. What exactly these rescue missions, asymmetric threats and suspicious objects are, and where they come from, remains unclear.

Yotova went to Cambodia, where Russian aggression was condemned

President Iliana Yotova has not only failed to comment on the latest attacks against ships in the Black Sea, but has not said a word about last week’s chain-reaction crash on the Trakia motorway, in which 13 people died. Yotova cut short her planned visit to Paris and urgently returned to Bulgaria because of the tragic incident. What actions she took after returning to the country has never become clear.

The president did not even publicly express her condolences to the relatives of those who died. Instead, several days later, Ms Yotova left for Cambodia, where she took part in the Francophonie Summit. There, the president participated in discussions on the topic of "reinvesting in peace for shared prosperity and lasting stability," which was also the theme of the forum.