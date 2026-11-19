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Sovereignty “means nothing” if a country does not combine it with that of other nations, former British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said. According to him, the United Kingdom is not strong enough to influence issues such as artificial intelligence on its own.

“Let’s influence this within a large bloc. Sovereignty means nothing. It lasts about 15 minutes unless you combine it with others,” Lammy said in an interview with the Today programme on BBC Radio 4.

He repeated his argument during an event at Chatham House. “Sovereignty unravels very quickly if you do not pool it,” the former minister said.

Call to rejoin the European Union

The remarks came against the backdrop of his call for Andy Burnham to include rejoining the European Union in the Labour Party’s next election manifesto. Lammy said the party should stand in the election with a clear intention to begin negotiations on returning to the bloc.

“Forming the next government would provide a mandate to begin formal negotiations,” Lammy wrote in The Times. According to him, once an agreement had been reached, it should be put to a fresh referendum in which voters would choose between two clearly defined options.

Lammy also revealed that he had proposed to Prime Minister Keir Starmer that he scrap the restrictions set out in the Labour Party’s 2024 manifesto. The document rules out a return to the European single market, the customs union and the free movement of people.

According to Lammy, Starmer believed that such a change would not receive sufficient support in the Cabinet, while Burnham was “in a unique position” to push it through. The former minister acknowledged that the United Kingdom might pay more to the European Union in the event of rejoining.

He said the rebate on the British contribution negotiated by Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s would probably not be restored in the same form. However, he said the higher economic growth resulting from membership would offset the additional payments.

Criticism over Palestine and Chagos

Lammy’s remarks drew criticism from political opponents, who pointed to his previous position on Palestinian statehood and sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago.

As foreign secretary, Lammy was involved in the process that led to the United Kingdom officially recognising the State of Palestine in September 2025. During his tenure, London also signed an agreement with Mauritius under which the Chagos Islands would come under Mauritian sovereignty, while the United Kingdom would retain long-term control over the Diego Garcia military base.

“He cares about the sovereignty of Palestine and Mauritius, but not that of the United Kingdom,” Richard Tice of Reform UK told the Daily Mail.

Conservative Party deputy leader Alex Burgart described Lammy’s position as “outrageous” and “ridiculous”. He accused the Labour Party of being willing to hand over British territory and surrender powers to the European Union.

Sources: dailymail.com, gov.uk