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Ukraine needs large quantities of cheap missiles that can be mass-produced and used against Russian missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles. Valeriy Zarubin, CEO of the Ukrainian defense technology company BlueBird Tech, said this in an interview with Daria Shcherbakova.

According to him, Ukrainian manufacturers should pool their engineering, financial and production capabilities instead of each company trying to build a complete production cycle on its own.

“In my view, we need large quantities of cheap missiles to balance the situation. The more Ukrainian companies start producing such missiles, the faster we will be able to achieve a certain level of parity,” Zarubin said.

He explained that different enterprises have different resources. Some have engineering teams and development capacity, others can provide financing, while still others have facilities for mass production. According to Zarubin, this division of labor could accelerate the creation of missile systems and reduce the time needed to begin mass production.

“Some companies have more engineering resources, others have more funds, while others have mass-production capabilities. It would be better to combine these capabilities and start producing hundreds of thousands of missiles as early as today instead of everyone trying to do everything on their own,” he said.

Zarubin said that BlueBird Tech is open to cooperation with other Ukrainian manufacturers. He linked such cooperation to the possibility of Ukraine’s defense industry ramping up production more quickly and meeting the army’s needs.

Robots instead of people on the battlefield

In the interview, Zarubin also spoke about the development of robotic systems. According to him, robotization will gradually encompass various fields, including defense. He suggested that in future conflicts, humanoid robots could begin carrying out tasks that are currently performed by service members.

“Full robotization is coming to the entire planet in one way or another. It is possible that our fate as Ukrainians is to be among the driving forces behind this process,” Zarubin said.

He noted that humanoid robots are already working in manufacturing facilities, while their development in China shows the direction in which the technology may evolve. According to him, the next step is for these systems to enter the defense sector as well.

Zarubin predicted that a future stage of the war could involve combat clashes between humanoid robots. However, his statement did not specify a particular timeframe for when such machines might begin carrying out combat missions autonomously instead of people.

Watch Zarubin’s full interview: