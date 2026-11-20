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What do the ruling coalition’s “The Regions Speak” initiative and Boyko Borisov’s “Money from the SUV” have in common? The fact that taxpayers’ money brings political dividends to the person promising it.

Mayors get a chance for a water pipeline, a road or a singing fountain, while the minister gets gratitude and a press release. For a new party such as “Progressive Bulgaria”, which has not yet stepped out from behind Rumen Radev, this is a campaign ahead of the actual campaign for the 2027 local elections. If Radev’s formation fails to take root in local government, currently dominated by GERB and the DPS, it risks snap elections.

On tours around the country

As prime minister, GERB leader Boyko Borisov turned his tours around the country into a stage on which state funding appeared to be a personal favour. Mayors presented their needs to him and thanked him for the funds allocated. Now they are meeting with Regional Minister Ivan Shishkov, Progressive Bulgaria MPs from the region and regional governors. Representatives of the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) and the water and sewerage sector are also taking part.

Shishkov announced “The Regions Speak” on 12 August, four months after winning the elections. The goal, as became clear, is to identify problems with water and infrastructure on the ground and assess where, how and how much assistance is needed. At the time, he linked the campaign to the resumption of investment in municipalities and the signing of delayed agreements. He promised transparency, checks and fairness in the distribution of funds.

Launching new projects, restarting blocked ones

So far, the regional minister has held meetings in at least 12 major regional centres and smaller municipalities—from Dobrich, Shumen and Pleven through Varna and Ruse to Haskovo, Kardzhali, Vratsa, Botevgrad, Vidin, Montana and Pazardzhik… In Varna, Tourism Minister Ilin Dimitrov joined in, while in Kardzhali it was Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev.

In Peshtera, Shishkov and the BSP mayor Yordan Mladenov broke ground on a water-supply pipeline worth more than 1.8 million, with a completion period of 90 days. The facility has a history predating “The Regions Speak”. The project was included in a government list as early as 2022. The agreement with the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works was signed on 22 October this year. Four years of waiting fit into a single frame with the current rulers.

In Pazardzhik, governed by Petar Kulenski, who was nominated by We Continue the Change–Democratic Bulgaria, Shishkov promises that work on the bridge over the Maritsa will begin within two or three months. A repair project was commissioned as early as 2019. In the meantime, the solution has become more radical—the old structure is to be removed and replaced with a new one. The design and construction contract was signed on 31 October 2024 for BGN 14.376 million including VAT. Two years later, the minister is once again announcing a new beginning. For the election year 2027, Shishkov promises the completion of the Mezdra–Botevgrad road and the zero section near Vidin. Both projects have been delayed by problems with the design documentation, while the Mezdra–Botevgrad project has also been affected by a landslide and the state’s slow response, which the minister acknowledges.

The regional minister assured that by the end of next year, two road repairs in the municipality of General Toshevo, worth a total of around €24 million, would also be completed. The municipality’s mayor for a third consecutive term is Valentin Dimitrov, nominated by “BSP for Bulgaria”.

A distant horizon

But in some municipalities governed by the DPS, promises for projects have a longer life than the upcoming campaign. And the project for a motorway to Makaza had been on the move long before the minister. In November 2022, Shishkov himself announced that design work had begun. More promises to commission it followed under regional ministers Andrey Tsekov and Ivan Ivanov. In September 2026, Shishkov arrived in Kardzhali with a new deadline—another year and a half until it was ready for a concession.

The long-awaited Kardzhali bypass has now also been attached to this promise. It has a technical design dating from 2017 that needs to be revised, as well as an environmental impact assessment decision from 2013 that is no longer valid. The authorities are now proposing that the future motorway to Makaza also carry the transit traffic around the city. As for the Hemus motorway, Shishkov promises that it will reach Veliko Tarnovo by 2029 and be fully completed a year later. But for the nearest year—2027—he admits that not a single new section may be completed because of delayed construction, revisions to plans and unresolved legal issues.

The more distant the deadline, the more certain the promise

In Ruse, governed by BSP mayor Pencho Milkov, the promise also comes with stage props. At the “The Regions Speak” meeting on 31 August, Shishkov presented Deputy Mayor Encho Enchev with a symbolic cheque for €3.8 million under the European “Development of Regions” programme for urban mobility.