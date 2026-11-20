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The Asia-Pacific region has long been the center of the planet’s economic, energy and geopolitical power

The ongoing meeting between Xi, Trump and Putin is turning into yet another topic of horrifying division in Bulgarian society. The comments are so extreme, contradictory and largely meaningless that I will not engage with them at all. Here are my few lines on the subject:

1. This is a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC). Therefore, only countries from this region are taking part—led by the United States, China and Russia, but also including the major countries of East Asia (Japan, Korea, Indonesia and others), the western coast of the Americas (from Canada to Chile), Australia and New Zealand. The absence of the EU, the United Kingdom, Brazil, India, the Arab world and Africa is entirely logical and natural. We simply are not part of this economic space and have no place in the forum’s broader format.

2. On the other hand, the direct meeting between Xi, Trump and Putin will definitely not be limited to regional issues, but will also address global matters. They will certainly not remain in the Pacific (Taiwan!), but will also include the two ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Persian Gulf. Europe’s absence from this conversation is, to put it mildly, disturbing and frightening. Given the level of political leadership in the so-called European institutions, however—the EC, the EP and the Council of Europe—I cannot think of whom exactly we would send there anyway...

It is worth realizing that the Asia-Pacific region has long been the center of the planet’s economic, energy and geopolitical power. As China became the “factory of the world”, the Euro-Atlantic space slowly and imperceptibly lost its relevance in the 21st century. Outsourcing has a long-term price—at some point, the producer (who creates) becomes stronger than those placing the orders (who lose their creative capabilities). Europe’s political leaders remained blind and deaf to this fact for a long time, which is why they are now shocked that they are not at the table.

Today’s world order was determined by the victorious countries of World War II. Of these, only the United States, China and Russia have preserved and/or built upon their military power and presence. Western European countries completely ceded this role to the United States, so—however ugly this may sound—Trump represents them by default.

A country’s geopolitical weight is determined not only by GDP per capita, but by many other factors, including population size, military, energy, resource and technological superiority, political leadership and stability, cultural identity and unity, and above all, the sense of a common purpose and dreams that make (a significant part of) its population ready to fight and/or give their lives for it.

Where exactly does the European Union rank according to the components listed above for us to claim that we should be at the leaders’ table in Shenzhen?

And no, the three men at the table are not to blame. We brought ourselves to this miserable state. The way forward lies only in recognizing the failure and correcting the mistakes...