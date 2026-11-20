Hyperbaric oxygen therapy, known as treatment in a hyperbaric chamber, is among the complementary methods being studied for their potential application in reproductive problems. At University Hospital Burgas, the procedure is already being administered in cooperation with the Assisted Reproduction Unit, with doctors stressing that it is not a guarantee of pregnancy and does not replace the primary treatment. On the scientific basis, possible benefits and risks, as well as the first observations from the programme… Dr. Daniela Lyutskanova, head of the Department of Anaesthesiology and Intensive Care, speaks to FAKTI.



- Dr. Lyutskanova, at University Hospital Burgas you are already applying hyperbaric oxygen therapy as an adjunct to the treatment of couples with reproductive problems. What does this procedure involve and what exactly happens in the patient’s body when they breathe oxygen under increased pressure in the hyperbaric chamber?

- Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is a medical method in which the patient breathes oxygen in an environment with pressure higher than atmospheric pressure. Under these conditions, the amount of oxygen dissolved directly in the blood plasma increases significantly. This allows larger quantities of oxygen to reach the tissues, including areas where its supply is impaired. Oxygen is necessary for the normal functioning of cells, for energy production and for a number of recovery processes. It is precisely the possibility of influencing these mechanisms that underlies the interest in hyperbaric oxygen therapy for reproductive problems.

- What is the mechanism through which the increased amount of oxygen can affect the reproductive system? What happens to blood circulation, cells and the oxygen supply to the reproductive organs?

- The reproductive organs are particularly sensitive to the conditions in which their cells function. Good oxygenation is important for the normal functioning of the ovaries, the uterine lining and the processes associated with the formation and development of sperm. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy increases the amount of oxygen available to the tissues, creating conditions for improved cellular functioning. The method may also affect certain processes related to microcirculation, inflammation and tissue recovery. Here we must clarify that a higher oxygen supply does not necessarily mean increased blood flow. The main effect is associated with the increased dissolution of oxygen in the plasma and its greater availability to the cells. The potential beneficial effect on reproductive functions is the subject of scientific research, and there are already studies that demonstrate it.

- In men, improvements have been observed in sperm motility and quality, as well as a reduction in DNA damage. How does hyperbaric oxygen therapy specifically affect the male reproductive system and for which diagnoses could it potentially be beneficial?

- There are scientific publications reporting positive changes in certain semen analysis parameters following a course of hyperbaric oxygen therapy. Of greatest interest is the possibility of influencing processes related to oxidative stress and sperm DNA damage. Oxidative stress is a condition in which substances that damage cells accumulate in the body in greater quantities than the natural defence mechanisms can neutralise.



It can have an adverse effect on the motility, structure and genetic material of sperm.

Some studies have observed a reduction in certain indicators of oxidative stress and DNA damage following hyperbaric oxygen therapy. This provides grounds for studying the method in certain forms of male infertility, including increased DNA fragmentation and some cases of unexplained infertility. However, it must be emphasised that oxygen in high concentrations can itself increase oxidative stress. Therefore, the therapy must be administered on the basis of medical judgement and cannot be regarded as a universal means of improving semen analysis results.

- Scientific publications report a reduction in sperm DNA fragmentation following oxygen therapy. What does this mean for the chances of fertilisation and embryo development?

- DNA fragmentation means the presence of damage to the genetic material of sperm. When this damage is significant, it may be associated with lower reproductive potential and impaired early embryonic development. In some studies, hyperbaric oxygen therapy has been associated with a reduction in the percentage of sperm with fragmented DNA. This is an interesting result because the aim of reproductive treatment is not merely to achieve fertilisation, but to create conditions for normal embryo development and a successful pregnancy. At the same time, improvement in one laboratory parameter does not automatically mean a higher probability of giving birth to a healthy child. Larger-scale clinical studies are needed for such an assessment.

- Could such a procedure help men for whom standard methods do not produce good results?

- Potentially, it could be an additional option for carefully selected patients. But first, the cause of the reproductive problem must be established. It may be due to various factors – hormonal, genetic, inflammatory, anatomical or other. Recently, many men have become interested in fitness and take various dietary supplements and substances. They can also affect reproduction. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy cannot eliminate all these causes and does not replace specialised treatment. Its role is that of a possible complementary method when the treating specialist determines that there are medical grounds for including it.

- In women, improvements have been observed in the thickness of the uterine lining and in parameters among patients with a poor ovarian response. How is this effect achieved and for which specific reproductive problems would you recommend including hyperbaric chamber treatment?

- In women, scientific interest is focused mainly on two problems – an insufficiently developed uterine lining and a poor ovarian response to stimulation. The uterine lining, or endometrium, must provide suitable conditions for embryo implantation. Some studies have reported an increase in its thickness following hyperbaric oxygen therapy. It is assumed that improved oxygenation and the effect on cellular processes may be relevant to these changes. There are also publications reporting improvements in individual parameters among women with a poor ovarian response. However, this does not mean that oxygen therapy can restore a depleted ovarian reserve or overcome all causes of reproductive difficulties. We could consider such an approach mainly for patients with insufficient endometrial thickness or an unfavourable response in previous reproductive procedures. The decision, however, must be individual and made jointly with the reproductive medicine specialist.



- Is there scientific evidence that hyperbaric oxygen therapy increases the actual chance of becoming pregnant and giving birth to a live child, or are improvements currently observed mainly in intermediate indicators – such as endometrial thickness, the number of eggs, sperm motility and embryo quality?

- This is a very important question because we must clearly distinguish promising results from proven clinical effectiveness. At present, there are individual scientific publications reporting favourable changes in laboratory and clinical parameters. Some studies also report a higher rate of pregnancies, but the available data are still limited. Therefore, we present the method as a complementary option with potential benefits, rather than as an established solution to reproductive problems. As for the number of eggs – women are born with a certain number of eggs; this is a constant. Over the years, their number only decreases until they are completely depleted. There is no way to increase it. In men, on the other hand, the situation is the opposite – men produce new sperm throughout every stage of their lives.

- What protocol do you apply at the hospital in Burgas? How many procedures are needed, how long does one session last, at what pressure is it performed and when during reproductive treatment is it most appropriate to include hyperbaric oxygen therapy?

- Our programme was developed jointly with the Assisted Reproduction Unit, and we work closely with Dr Alexander Kunev, PhD, a reproductive medicine specialist. The first step is a consultation with a reproductive specialist, who assesses the condition of the couple and determines whether there are grounds for including hyperbaric oxygen therapy. This is followed by a medical assessment of whether the patient can undergo the procedures. The number and duration of the sessions, the operating pressure and the point at which the treatment is incorporated into reproductive care must be tailored to the individual patient. At present, there is no single, generally accepted protocol for hyperbaric oxygen therapy in reproductive problems that has demonstrated the best effectiveness. It is important to us that the therapy be part of the overall treatment plan, rather than a standalone procedure prescribed without a clear medical purpose.

- What results are you already recording among the first couples included in the University Hospital Burgas programme? Have you observed changes in semen analyses, ovarian response, embryo quality or pregnancies? How will you measure the programme’s effectiveness?

- With such an approach, it is important to monitor not only immediate changes in individual parameters, but also the results of subsequent reproductive treatment, because, I stress again – the hyperbaric chamber is a complementary, not a primary method, and it cannot categorically be claimed that a successful pregnancy is due solely to these procedures. Yes, we have patients in whom positive changes have been recorded in tests and parameters, but the accumulation of clinical observations will allow us to determine for which patients the method could be most beneficial. In the assessment, however, we must also take into account the other factors that influence reproductive success.

- Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is also associated with certain risks – for example, oxygen toxicity and problems with the ears and lungs. What are the contraindications, what tests and examinations do you perform beforehand, and how do you ensure patient safety?

- Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is a medical procedure that must be carried out in compliance with specific safety requirements. Although it is generally well tolerated, it has contraindications and possible adverse reactions.



One of the most common problems is related to changes in pressure and difficulty equalising it in the middle ear.



Sinus complaints are also possible, while in rare cases more serious complications may occur, including oxygen toxicity and pulmonary barotrauma. Particular attention is required for patients with certain lung diseases, upper respiratory tract infections, ear and sinus problems, as well as some other accompanying conditions. Therefore, before therapy begins, a medical assessment is carried out of the patient’s general condition, accompanying diseases and possible contraindications. Additional tests and consultations are prescribed when necessary. At University Hospital Burgas, the procedures are performed under medical supervision and only after a doctor’s prescription. Patient safety is a mandatory condition when deciding whether to include someone in the programme.

- Where do you draw the line between a promising complementary method and a treatment with proven effectiveness? What would you say to couples who have been struggling with reproductive problems for a long time and see the hyperbaric chamber as their latest hope?

- The hyperbaric chamber is not a promise of pregnancy. It is an option that, for certain patients, may complement the primary treatment. The most important thing is to be honest with patients and not create unrealistic expectations. But we have scientific grounds to believe that hyperbaric oxygen therapy may have a beneficial effect on certain processes in the reproductive system. We understand how difficult and prolonged the path to having the desired child can be. That is precisely why we believe it is important to use the opportunities offered by modern medicine, but with the necessary responsibility and a clear distinction between proven methods and complementary therapies. Through this joint programme with the Assisted Reproduction Unit, we offer another option for an individual, comprehensive approach to couples with reproductive difficulties.