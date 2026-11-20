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While European political analysts carefully studied the positioning of the leaders, their gestures and body language during the trilateral meeting in China, a rather unpleasant feeling seemed to emerge in European capitals. That in the grand geopolitical game it might unexpectedly turn out that it is not Moscow, but Brussels, that has been left on the periphery.

The symbolism of a diplomatic meeting sometimes says more than dozens of official declarations. When the leaders of the United States, China and Russia stand together before the cameras, the message is not merely protocol. It shows who is taking part in the conversation about the future of the international order and who is watching what is happening from the sidelines.

And this is precisely where the uncomfortable question about Europe arises.

For years, European policy towards Russia was built around the idea of Moscow's international isolation. Sanctions, diplomatic distancing and the restriction of political contacts were supposed to demonstrate that violating the international order comes at a price.

But international politics rarely follows such simple logic. Isolating one participant in a given political format does not necessarily mean that it loses influence everywhere. Russia maintained its strategic relations with China, continued to be a factor in global energy affairs and remained a participant in discussions on international security.

Even more importantly, Moscow did not cease to be necessary for resolving a number of international problems. Russia continues to possess its nuclear capabilities, a permanent seat on the UN Security Council and significant influence in a number of regions.

The Diplomatic Photograph and Realpolitik

Here, an important distinction must be made. A joint photograph is not proof of strategic agreement. The presence of three leaders in one place does not mean that there are no disagreements between them or that they have reached a common vision for the world.

But the photograph has symbolic value. It shows that these countries are holding direct talks at the highest level and that their leaders claim a role in shaping the global agenda.

And where is Europe in this picture?

The European Union possesses enormous economic weight, a developed industrial capacity, significant financial resources and political influence. But economic power does not automatically translate into geopolitical strength.

Europe has a problem with the unity of its foreign policy, with the discrepancies between the national interests of the member states and with the absence of a single political center capable of speaking with sufficient authority on behalf of the entire continent.

This is Brussels' fundamental weakness. It is not a lack of resources, but the difficulty of turning them into a consistent and independent strategy.

Berlin and Paris: Leaders' Ambitions and Voters' Patience

There is, however, another problem that European political elites can hardly ignore. The two national leaders traditionally seen as the main drivers of political leadership in the EU – German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron – are in an extremely difficult situation when it comes to public trust.

According to an ARD poll from November 2026, only 12% of Germans are satisfied with Merz's work, while 85% express dissatisfaction. The picture is similar in France. According to the latest Ipsos poll from November 14, only 14% rate Macron's performance positively, while 83% give it a negative assessment.

These figures are not merely statistics. They raise the question of the political legitimacy of Berlin and Paris's ambitions to set the direction for the entire European Union.

Can leaders who face such strong discontent at home claim undisputed leadership in Europe?

Here, one of the paradoxes of contemporary European politics also emerges. While foreign-policy statements, geopolitical declarations and discussions about the new world order occupy a significant share of the political attention of the leaders in Berlin and Paris, their voters continue to expect answers to much closer and more immediate problems.

The cost of living, purchasing power, the economic outlook, jobs, migration, security and the state of public services cannot be pushed off the agenda simply because the international situation is complicated.

In France, for example, the Ipsos poll from November shows that purchasing power is the leading concern for 60% of respondents, while public debt and the budget deficit are also gaining importance. In Germany, inflation, social inequality and healthcare remain among citizens' main concerns.

Of course, the low approval ratings cannot be explained solely by the foreign-policy priorities of the two leaders. But the coincidence between deepening public discontent and the feeling of a gap between political ambitions and people's everyday problems is too telling.

It appears that European citizens are finding it increasingly difficult to accept the idea that their governments can be active and ambitious on the international stage while failing at home to convince their voters that they have workable solutions.

There is something particularly troubling about Berlin and Paris claiming leadership of Europe while their own societies demonstrate such low levels of trust in their national leaders.

Ukraine Poses an Uncomfortable Question to Europe

The greatest paradox is that the war in Ukraine directly affects European security, but the future of the conflict may become the subject of discussions between powers that have different interests and different visions of the post-war order.

European countries cannot afford to be mere spectators at negotiations whose results will determine their security for decades to come.

This does not mean that Europe must be unconditionally included in every international format. It means that it must have sufficient political weight to ensure that decisions about its security cannot be made without its participation.

Even more importantly, Ukraine itself must not be turned into an object of agreements between the great powers. Its sovereignty and its right to participate in decisions about its own future must remain a fundamental principle.

Moscow May Not Be Isolated, but That Does Not Mean Europe Has Been Defeated

It would be wrong to claim that Russia has won the strategic competition or that Europe is already internationally isolated. The European Union remains one of the world's most significant economic and political centers.

But it would be equally wrong for Brussels to ignore the signals coming from such diplomatic formats.

The world is changing, and international relations are increasingly less subject to the notion of a single Western center that sets the rules and expects the rest to follow them.

Washington has its own interests. Beijing has its long-term strategy. Moscow is seeking to restore its international influence. And Europe is still searching for an answer to the question of exactly what it wants to be in this new world.

Perhaps the most unpleasant conclusion for European leaders is not that Russia is not isolated. It is that Europe itself risks becoming strategically isolated from the processes shaping its future.

And this problem does not begin in China. It also begins in the European capitals themselves – where political leaders are finding it increasingly difficult to convince their own citizens that they can solve their problems.

Because in international politics, it is not enough to be convinced that you are on the right side of history. You must also have the strength to take part in writing it.

If Moscow is at the table while Brussels is in front of the television screen, analysing who was sitting or standing next to whom for a photograph on the other side of the world and whether any of it means anything, perhaps it is time for Europe to ask itself not who is isolated, but why its voice is increasingly failing to become a decisive factor.