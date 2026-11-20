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If for Vladimir Putin the trilateral meeting in the Chinese city of Shenzhen was an opportunity to show that Russia is not internationally isolated, for Xi Jinping it was even more significant. The Chinese president did not merely take part in talks with Donald Trump and the Russian leader. He was the host, the initiator and the person around whom the diplomatic meeting was organized.

That is exactly how it was presented by the Chinese state media.

While Western commentators focused on who stood where in the group photographs and on whether Trump was granting Putin excessively large diplomatic dividends, Beijing's emphasis was quite different: China is the country capable of bringing together the world's most powerful leaders and proposing rules for relations between them.

For the Chinese leadership, this is a particularly important message at a time when relations with the United States remain marked by trade restrictions, technological rivalry and tensions over Taiwan.

Chinese media: Xi Jinping is the man who brought the three great powers together

Official Chinese media presented the meeting as a significant diplomatic event with positive prospects for international security.

The state news agency Xinhua published Xi Jinping's assessment that the talks had been positive, constructive and fruitful.

The coverage by the party newspaper Global Times, which is associated with the official organ of the Chinese Communist Party – People's Daily, was particularly telling.

The publication ran an article titled „Xi Jinping sets out four proposals for relations between major countries“.

Four principles were placed at the center of China's message:

Mutual respect between major countries.

Peaceful coexistence.

Cooperation and dialogue instead of confrontation.

Respect for the sovereignty and domestic political choices of individual countries.

Global Times described the meeting as an event of „breakthrough significance“, emphasizing Xi Jinping's ability to create conditions for dialogue between countries with different interests.

China Global Television Network CGTN published the full text of the joint declaration by the three leaders.

Thus, the official Chinese interpretation was built around one central idea: Beijing is not merely a participant in the new international politics, but a country offering its diplomatic language and principles.

A particularly revealing detail: Who welcomed Trump and who welcomed Putin?

One of the most discussed episodes in the Western media was the diplomatic protocol surrounding the arrival of the two presidents in Shenzhen.

Xi Jinping personally welcomed Donald Trump at the airport. When Vladimir Putin arrived, this role was performed by Cai Qi – one of the most influential representatives of China's party leadership and Xi's chief of staff.

At first glance, this may look like a demonstration of greater attention to the American president.

But an analysis by the Associated Press warns against drawing hasty conclusions. According to Dominic Chiu of Eurasia Group, the different protocol was part of Beijing's diplomatic calculations and did not necessarily mean that China was distancing itself from Moscow in favor of Washington.

This detail is important because it shows how carefully Xi Jinping is balancing between the two powers.

On the one hand, China cannot afford to lose its strategic partnership with Russia. On the other, economic and technological relations with the United States remain extremely important for China's development.

Xi is not choosing between Trump and Putin. He is seeking to preserve the ability to talk to both of them from the position of a powerful host.

Beijing presents China as an alternative to the American model

Even before Trump's arrival, Xi Jinping sent a message against trade protectionism and unilateral restrictions.

In his speech before the meeting, he defended free and open international trade and called for broader cooperation among states.

This was not accidental.

Washington continues to restrict China's access to certain high-tech components, including advanced semiconductors, while trade rivalry between the two economies remains serious.

Beijing is trying to present itself as a predictable economic partner that defends free trade, investment and multilateral international relations.

In this context, the meeting with Trump and Putin took on additional significance. China demonstrated that it could discuss economic issues with Washington while simultaneously maintaining its strategic relations with Moscow.

This is a diplomatic position that is particularly attractive to many countries of the so-called Global South – states that do not want to be forced to choose between the American and Chinese centers of influence.

What do Chinese analysts say?

Official Chinese commentary emphasized Xi's role as mediator and host.

But international analysts who observe Chinese foreign policy see a more complex picture as well.

One of the main questions is whether China is actually benefiting from a rapprochement between Trump and Putin.

On the one hand, the trilateral format reinforces Beijing's international significance. Xi Jinping has the opportunity to demonstrate that China is an indispensable participant in any serious discussion of global security.

On the other hand, a possible improvement in relations between Washington and Moscow could alter the balance in the triangle of great powers.

China has an interest in Russia remaining a strategic partner and not returning entirely to the Western political and economic orbit. At the same time, however, Beijing does not want to be drawn into an excessively costly confrontation with the United States because of Russian interests.

Analysts also point to another important factor: China has no intention of taking on commitments that would restrict its freedom of action in international politics.

Therefore, diplomatic rapprochement with Moscow does not automatically mean that strategic interests coincide.

Ukraine: China did not join Russia's position

Beijing's attitude toward the war in Ukraine is particularly revealing.

The subject was not explicitly mentioned in the joint declaration by the three leaders.

Putin said after the meeting that he had reminded his colleagues of Russia's interpretation of the start of the conflict. But the Chinese side did not make specific commitments in support of Russia's demands.

This is a significant detail.

China continues to maintain its strategic partnership with Moscow, but does not want to be perceived as a party to the war. Beijing is seeking to preserve its relations with Europe, developing economies and other international partners.

China's official position traditionally emphasizes territorial integrity, sovereignty and the need for a political settlement of the conflict.

In this sense, Beijing gained the diplomatic dividends of hosting the meeting without committing itself to Russia's territorial claims.

Taiwan: Xi Jinping's real red line

While Ukraine was absent from the joint declaration, Taiwan remained one of the most sensitive topics in the separate talks between Xi and Trump.

According to the Chinese account of the bilateral meeting, Xi called on Washington to continue adhering to its existing commitments on the Taiwan issue and to avoid actions that could lead to a serious deterioration in relations.

The subject is particularly important for Beijing, which regards Taiwan as part of its own territory and categorically opposes the island's independence.

The Chinese statement also said that Trump had declared that Washington does not support Taiwan's independence.

This is an important diplomatic signal for China, but it should not be confused with a change in American policy toward the island.

Beijing clearly wants to use the personal contact between the two presidents to limit the risk of escalation at the most sensitive point in U.S.-Chinese relations.

What did China actually achieve?

The joint declaration contains four main areas:

Reforming the United Nations.

Expanding the production and supply of refined petroleum products.

Respect for the immunity of state representatives and limitations on international criminal jurisdiction.

Dialogue to reduce nuclear risks and prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

For China, it is particularly important that the declaration supports the idea of reforming the United Nations and emphasizes the principle of sovereign equality.

This is consistent with China's long-standing diplomatic line, according to which the international order should better reflect the growing influence of non-Western states.

But there are limitations as well.

No specific agreement on nuclear disarmament was reached. Nor were there binding commitments regarding the conflict in Ukraine or other major international crises.

Therefore, China gained primarily political and diplomatic influence, rather than concrete strategic concessions.

Key conclusions: China was the best-positioned participant

Five main conclusions can be drawn from the Chinese perspective.

First – Xi Jinping reinforced his image as a global diplomatic leader.

The Chinese president brought together the other two leaders and demonstrated the ability to organize a dialogue among the most powerful countries.

Second – Beijing managed to balance between Moscow and Washington.

China did not unconditionally side with Russia, but neither did it make a strategic turn toward the United States.

Third – China used the meeting to promote its own vision of the international order.

Free trade, sovereignty, multilateralism and dialogue were the key concepts in China's official rhetoric.

Fourth – Taiwan remains the number-one priority in relations with the United States.

Beijing used the meeting to remind Trump that this issue is non-negotiable for China.

Fifth – China gained more symbolically than in real terms.

Diplomatic visibility and the role of host are significant achievements, but so far there are no concrete results that would change the balance of power.

Xi Jinping did not simply bring two presidents together. He showed what China wants to be in the new world

Perhaps the most important aspect of the meeting in Shenzhen was not what the three leaders said to one another, but how China presented the event itself to the world.

For Moscow, it was proof that Russia was not isolated. For Trump, it was an opportunity to demonstrate personal diplomatic power. For Xi Jinping, it was an opportunity to show that China could be a center of international politics without abandoning its own interests.

There is one significant difference among the three participants. Putin and Trump are trying to achieve concrete political results through personal diplomacy. Xi Jinping has another task as well – gradually to establish the notion that the international order should be organized around a greater role for China and non-Western powers.

This does not mean that Beijing has already won its rivalry with the United States. American economic, technological and military power remains enormous.

But the Chinese president demonstrated something important: you do not have to defeat your rival at every meeting. Sometimes it is enough to be the one who organizes the meeting, sets the agenda and proposes the rules of the conversation.

Putin received a seat at the table. Trump received an opportunity for a diplomatic spectacle. And Xi Jinping received something that may prove more valuable than either – the opportunity to present China as the center of a new, multipolar world order.