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The meeting between Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping in the Chinese city of Shenzhen triggered a serious political reaction in the United Kingdom. And while international attention focused on images of the three leaders, their gestures and the symbolism of their being positioned side by side, a far more significant question emerged in London: is the world returning to a policy of great powers negotiating spheres of influence without paying much attention to the views of everyone else.

The sharpest reaction came from Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch. In an interview with BBC Radio 4, she described the meeting as „troubling“ and said that the three heads of state appeared to be trying to divide the world among themselves.

According to her interpretation, a tripolar model is taking shape – China dominating Asia, the United States retaining its influence in the Western Hemisphere, and Russia laying claim to Europe.

„I want to know where we are in all of this,“ was one of the key points in her position. Badenoch also drew particular attention to the closeness demonstrated between Trump and Putin, including the American president’s description of the Russian leader as his friend.

The British opposition’s concern is not only about Moscow. It is also linked to the possibility that Washington could begin treating European security as a subject for negotiations with the Kremlin, without sufficient involvement from European countries.

Burnham chose a more measured tone

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s position was considerably more cautious. In Parliament, responding to a question from Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey, he did not directly criticise Trump, but confirmed that the United Kingdom remains firmly behind Ukraine.

Burnham stressed that during the meeting in China he would be in Berlin for talks of the Coalition of the Willing, dedicated to supporting Kyiv.

This is an important political nuance. London clearly does not want to enter into open conflict with the US administration, but at the same time it is giving no indication that it will abandon its previous position on Russia’s war.

In a sense, the British government is trying to walk a fine line – preserving its strategic relationship with the United States without losing the trust of its European allies.

Berlin – Europe’s response to the Shenzhen meeting

The coincidence between the meeting in China and the gathering of European leaders in Berlin did not go unnoticed.

The Coalition of the Willing reaffirmed its support for Ukraine and the need for Kyiv to receive credible security guarantees. Representatives of dozens of countries took part in the talks, while European leaders insisted that a future settlement of the war cannot take place without the participation of Ukraine itself and Europe.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also rejected the prospect of a new Yalta-style agreement – referring to the historic conference of 1945 at which the victors of the Second World War discussed the post-war organisation of Europe.

The historical analogy is particularly sensitive for Europeans. At that time, the continent found itself divided into spheres of influence. Today, the fear is that a similar model could re-emerge, this time in the form of agreements between Washington, Moscow and Beijing.

China is both a competitor and a partner

An interesting parallel to the British reaction is the position of Defence Secretary Wes Streeting, who made an official statement to Parliament on 19 November concerning the visit of Chinese Defence Minister Admiral Dong Jun.

Streeting said that China is the United Kingdom’s third-largest trading partner and that bilateral trade supports around 370,000 jobs in the country.

He acknowledged that there are deep political and strategic differences between London and Beijing, but stressed that this does not mean cooperation is impossible or undesirable.

In his statement, the minister articulated one of the key paradoxes of contemporary international politics: strategic rivalry between the great powers is intensifying precisely when the world needs more cooperation.

This position shows that the United Kingdom does not intend to isolate China, despite security concerns and growing geopolitical rivalry.

What is actually worrying London?

The British reaction to the meeting in Shenzhen reveals several distinct concerns.

The first is related to Ukraine’s future. If Washington and Moscow begin negotiating terms for ending the war without Kyiv and the European capitals having a real role, this would call the entire European security strategy into question.

The second is the future of transatlantic relations. The United Kingdom remains one of the United States’ closest allies, but the closeness demonstrated between Trump and Putin is placing London in a delicate situation.

The third concerns the United Kingdom’s own place in the new international order. Following Brexit, the country is trying to preserve its global influence, but it cannot compensate on its own for the economic and military weight of the United States, China and the European Union.

That is precisely why Kemi Badenoch’s question – „Where are we in all of this?“ – has significance extending beyond party politics.

Europe cannot afford to be a spectator

The meeting in China does not yet mean that the three countries have reached an agreement to divide the world. Nor do the publicly known results provide grounds for speaking of a newly formed geopolitical bloc.

But the political symbolism is strong enough to cause concern among Washington’s European allies.

For the United Kingdom, the dilemma is particularly complex. It cannot afford a rupture with the United States, cannot ignore China and cannot distance itself from European security.

Ultimately, the most important question after the meeting in Shenzhen is not who sat where in the group photograph or who shook hands with whom. It is whether Europe will have sufficient political will and military capacity to defend its own interests when the great powers begin determining the rules of the international game.

Because in a world where decisions are made by the powerful, being absent from the negotiating table may prove far more important than one’s place in the photograph.