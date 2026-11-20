What is the situation of the Bulgarian community in Crimea after 2014 and the beginning of the war in Ukraine in 2022, what is everyday life like for our compatriots on the peninsula, what problems do they face, and what opportunities do they have to preserve their language, culture and national identity? Has support from the Bulgarian state for Bulgarian-language education in Crimea been withdrawn, what are relations like between Sofia and the Bulgarian diaspora, and why is it necessary for Bulgaria to pursue a more active policy towards its compatriots abroad… Prof. Vanya Dobreva, PhD, a lecturer at the University of Library Studies and Information Technologies (UnIBIT) and a member of the Strategic Institute for National Policies and Ideas (SINPI), spoke to FAKTI.



- Ms Dobreva, you have visited Crimea several times and spoken with representatives of the Bulgarian community. How has the lives of these people changed since 2022, when Russia announced the „special military operation“…

- I first visited Crimea in 2015, a year after the referendum on the peninsula joining the Russian Federation. At that time, I saw Ukrainian Crimea as a deserted region marked by hopelessness. In addition, after Crimea joined Russia (not annexation!), the government in Kyiv launched a punitive campaign against Crimeans: it destroyed the drinking-water canals and cut off the electricity supply. The citizens of Crimea, including Crimean Bulgarians, were declared enemies of Kyiv and sentenced. It is no secret that a large part of Crimeans are on punitive lists. By the way, those foreign citizens who have visited Russian Crimea, and who have publicly expressed positions in defence of the human rights of Crimeans, have also been included on these lists. I have visited Crimea since then as well, taking part in scientific and cultural forums organised by Bulgarians. What has impressed me greatly each time is the enormous transformation of Russian Crimea — new infrastructure, a new appearance for the cities, smiling and calm people, a policy of preserving and developing the cultural heritage of the peoples, tolerance and mutual assistance, and expanding incentives for preserving ethnic identity and cultural distinctiveness. Not only the Crimean Bulgarians, but all residents of the peninsula support the „special military operation“ and President Putin’s policies. For them, this is an act of restoring not only the historical truth about Crimea as an indigenous Russian territory, but also of defending their human right to a free life, self-determination and cultural development. And regardless of the difficulties they are experiencing today because of the incessant Ukrainian military attacks, the Crimean Bulgarians are firmly convinced that they will not back down from the truth about Russia as their second homeland.

- What does the everyday life of a Bulgarian in Crimea look like today?

- Like that of any person who has long been placed in a state of misunderstanding — sanctions, restrictions, and now Ukrainian attacks as well. But life goes on: they go to work, raise their children and get together on holidays.

- How does his life differ from that of the other residents of the peninsula? What are his most serious problems — employment, income, the children’s education, security or something else?

- There are no significant differences. All Crimeans live together; their incomes, like ours as European citizens, depend on their educational qualifications, skills, the nature of their work and so on. Representatives of other ethnic groups — Greeks, Armenians, Germans, Jews, Ukrainians, Russians, Belarusians, Tatars and so on — have attended all the forums of Crimean Bulgarians in which I have taken part. I saw the same unity at the Crimean University, where representatives of all communities work and study, and so on and so forth. In Crimea, as in Bulgaria, mosques, synagogues, Catholic and Apostolic churches stand alongside Orthodox churches. Their biggest problem is the lack of understanding among European citizens of the truth about Ukraine and Crimea. It is the fact that we, their compatriots, parrot Zelensky and his associates’ positions from morning to night without taking into account the opinion of the Bulgarians from Crimea. I would point out that in the social sciences there is a field — agnotology — which examines how certain political factors artificially maintain public ignorance. I believe that the Crimean situation is precisely such an example of deliberate ignorance serving an extremely dangerous political doctrine based on Russophobia. So the Bulgarians in Crimea are adamant: attacks against Crimea are attacks against Russia. Who benefits from this confrontation with the largest Slavic and Orthodox country? Not Bulgaria, the cradle of Slavic-Orthodox civilisation!

- You have repeatedly stressed the importance of the Bulgarian language, songs, holidays and traditions for preserving the community. How far has the process of passing Bulgarian identity between generations progressed?

- We are currently working on this issue at UnIBIT. We are studying how globalisation affects individual communities — historical, contemporary and newly emerging ones. This raises questions about identity — in academia, people speak of the emergence and development of hybrid identity: awareness of one’s ancestral/ethnic affiliation becomes intertwined with the sense of an acquired identity in the country of residence. The preservation and development of the Bulgarian language, culture, history and traditions are of decisive importance for maintaining awareness of ancestral/ethnic affiliation. It is a fact that the Bulgarian name is preserved and passed down in the diaspora. Since we are talking about Crimean Bulgarians, I have been a direct witness to their patriotic activity. Over the centuries, they have preserved our language, our traditions, the Orthodox faith, their Bulgarian character and sensitivity; they are synonymous with hard work and integrity. And paradoxical as it may sound, those of us from Bulgaria can only learn from the Bulgarians in Crimea what Bulgaria is and how deeply one can love one’s roots and homeland.

- You continue to raise the issue of the Bulgarian state’s withdrawal of support for Bulgarian-language education in Crimea. What is the specific situation today?

- This is a political issue. I believe that every country, if its ruling elite possesses a national outlook, should have a strategy for working with Bulgarian communities even in complex political situations. The EU, including Bulgaria, imposed a series of sanctions on Russia — economic ones, but also (unprecedentedly!) educational and cultural sanctions. In fact, the EU initiated a policy of cancelling cultural phenomena, forgetting historical facts and replacing truths. The EU — the symbol of cultural diversity and tolerance — collapsed by cancelling Tchaikovsky, Shostakovich, Dostoevsky, Tolstoy, Gogol, Bulgakov and so on. And there is no justification whatsoever for such an act of spiritual and cultural impoverishment! It is only natural that the sanctions should also affect the Bulgarian diaspora in Russia, restricting their right to move freely, their right to think freely and to defend their right to self-determination.

- How have the events after 2014, and especially the full-scale war since 2022, affected the Bulgarian community?

- As I stressed above, the Crimean Bulgarians unanimously support Crimea joining Russia. Why? Because the ancestors of today’s Bulgarians settled on the peninsula, regarding it as part of Russia. For 200 years now, they have been proud to be Bulgarians, filling their homes with Bulgarian symbols, preserving their Bulgarian traditional costumes, performing Bulgarian songs and dances, but also upholding their fathers’ legacy of Russia as their protector. They say that it was not by their choice that, in the early 1990s, they found themselves in the newly created state of Ukraine. But after the Maidan of 2013–2014 and the adoption of laws repressive towards national minorities, the Crimean Bulgarians confidently and freely supported Crimea’s return to the Russian Federation. To this day, they have not retreated from this position!

- How many Bulgarians have left Crimea, and what do you know about their fate?

- It is known that until the 1940s, Bulgarians were one of the largest minority groups on the peninsula. At the end of the 1940s, a large part of the Crimean Bulgarians were forcibly deported, at Beria’s proposal and following an order from Stalin, falsely accused of collaborating with Hitler. Little is known about their fate. In the 1990s, they were amnestied and some of them returned. By decree of President Putin, the Bulgarians in Crimea were fully rehabilitated, which provided an impetus for their renewed and dynamic development as an ethnic group. It is no coincidence that for three terms a Bulgarian represented Crimea in the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation — Mr Ivan Abazher, chairman of the national regional autonomy of the Crimean Bulgarians „Paisius of Hilendar“. If you are asking about recent years, there are no data indicating that Bulgarians have left Crimea. Rather, there has been migration of Bulgarians from Ukrainian regions to Crimea!

- Can Crimean Bulgarians today freely express their views on the war, Crimea’s political future and relations between Russia and Ukraine?

- Of course. But it must be clear that they fully support Russia. This does not mean that they are not worried about Ukrainian drones or the daily wailing of sirens warning of a Ukrainian attack. But they are ready to stand their ground. And as far as I know them, they will not fall to their knees!

- Is there fear of speaking publicly and self-censorship?

- Look, we Europeans are more frightened; we are subjected to censorship and self-censorship. Because every position contrary to the official one coming from Brussels is sanctioned. My visit to Crimea, for example, as well as the visits of other Bulgarian intellectuals and public figures, was grounds for including us on the list of „Myrotvorets“, an organisation with powerful Western funding that has arrogated to itself the right to point the finger at anyone who has a policy different from that officially proclaimed and supported by the Ukrainian government and label them an „enemy“ of humanity. Do the national media in our country really give those of us who are convinced of the right of the Bulgarians in Crimea to self-determination the opportunity to substantiate our view? Or are we given the freedom to defend the truth about the current state of Crimea, and about the hopes and concerns of Crimeans? Or to speak freely about the resurgent neo-fascism in Ukraine, the thousands of citizens who have disappeared without a trace, the Russophobia raging across Europe, and the final gasps of neoliberalism... What happened to the concentration camp recently discovered in Kyiv? Did human-rights organisations or the so-called democratic governments launch investigations on their own initiative? Did those who consider themselves the intellectual elite notice and react to what was happening? Or is everything in order when it is directed against Russia and when the false cliché of the aggressor is being popularised?

- What is happening with the economic and social life of Bulgarians in Crimea?

- Nothing out of the ordinary is happening. But I will say something else. Mr Ivan Abazher deserves enormous credit for organising the Bulgarians in Crimea. It is precisely thanks to his energy and organisational talent that Bulgarians in Crimea currently enjoy such high standing. Abazher is an example of a true patriot who works tirelessly to restore fraternal relations between his ancestral homeland, Bulgaria, and his second homeland, Russia. At his initiative, the national regional autonomy of the Crimean Bulgarians „Paisius of Hilendar“ holds the large-scale forum „Bulgarian Meetings“ in Crimea, bringing together Bulgarians from Ukraine, Moldova, Russia, Serbia, Bulgaria and other European countries. The programme includes a scientific conference devoted to Bulgaria’s cultural and historical role in Europe, and current issues concerning the peninsula’s cultural memory are discussed. In the evening, Bulgarian folk songs can be heard everywhere, and people dance Bulgarian horo. The Bulgarians in Crimea also publish their own newspaper, „Izvor“. Its editor-in-chief is Lyudmila Radeva, a talented journalist and author of articles and studies. The organisation already has a new generation of Bulgarians as well, led by Maria Simitchi. It is becoming increasingly clear that the Bulgarians from Crimea, as well as those from the other territories where military operations are currently taking place, are united in their belief that freedom must be won through suffering. And that their lives, and the lives of their children, are linked to Russia and its fate.

- What is Bulgaria’s real responsibility towards Crimean Bulgarians, and what policy would be both effective and consistent with international law? Are cultural initiatives and symbolic gestures enough, or are systematic educational support, independent contacts with the community and better collection of information about its situation necessary?

- I am convinced that Bulgaria needs a new kind of proactive policy towards Bulgarians abroad. Like other European countries, Bulgaria should provide even more targeted support for preserving and developing the ethnic identity of the Bulgarian diaspora. It is important to remember that the Bulgarian diaspora is the natural vehicle for Bulgarian identity in individual countries. And regardless of political upheavals, our contacts with our compatriots must be given high priority. Because wars end and peoples will once again have to build their future together. This is also why I fully share the position of President Yotova and Prime Minister Radev that peace should be achieved through diplomatic negotiations. A year ago, the Institute for the Bulgarian Diaspora and Cultural Heritage Abroad was opened at UnIBIT. In one year, we carried out a number of scientific studies on the state of our historical diaspora. Together with the Institute for Tourism Analysis and Forecasts at the University, as part of the Danube Strategy, we organised a conference on opportunities to work towards a new kind of connectivity through the Bulgarian diaspora. Together with our colleagues from the two institutes, we present exhibitions of documents and archival materials on historical and cultural events to Bulgarian communities and discuss their problems and solutions. Together with like-minded people from the Strategic Institute for National Policies and Ideas (SINPI), we maintain contact with our compatriots from Crimea. I hope that peaceful opportunities for new activities and new joint initiatives will soon emerge. We will be able to visit the Bulgarians in Crimea peacefully and without restrictions, and welcome them to our common Bulgaria, which they preserve as a precious relic and sacred memory.