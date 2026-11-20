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In Brussels, the trilateral meeting between Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping was met with demonstrative caution. The European Commission chose not to engage in a direct dispute with the US president, but its reaction revealed serious concern about the diplomatic consequences of the meeting.

The conduct of the Commission’s spokespeople during the regular briefing on 19 November was particularly telling. Journalists asked what the meeting meant for Europe and how Brussels viewed the fact that Trump had called Putin his friend.

The answers were carefully measured.

“As a rule, we do not comment on friendships”

This brief remark by European Commission chief spokesperson Paula Pinho became the most memorable moment of the European reaction.

Asked how Brussels viewed the description of Vladimir Putin as a “friend,” which Donald Trump had used when addressing him, she replied:

“As a rule, we do not comment on friendships.”

This was a diplomatic way for the Commission to avoid a public confrontation with Washington.

But the subsequent statement by foreign affairs spokesperson Christian Wigand showed that Brussels did not intend to leave the impression of normalized relations with Moscow unanswered.

“Russia under Vladimir Putin’s command continues its merciless attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. Of course, we support all efforts to bring this to an end,” Wigand said.

The message was clear: the personal relationships between the presidents are their own business, but Europe’s assessment of Russian policy has not changed.

Brussels Refused to Comment on the Meeting’s Results

Wigand’s answer to the question of how the European Commission assessed the joint declaration by the three leaders was even more telling.

He said that the meeting had just ended and that the Commission would continue to monitor information about the talks. For that reason, he would not go into detail at this stage.

This reaction may seem routine, but it also carries political significance.

Brussels did not want to legitimize in advance the results of a discussion in which the European Union did not participate but which could affect its security.

The issue of Ukraine is particularly sensitive. If Washington, Moscow and Beijing begin negotiating the parameters of the future European order without involving the European states, this would place the EU in an extremely uncomfortable position.

UN and International Criminal Court: Brussels Draws a Red Line

The European reaction was more specific on two points in the joint declaration.

The first concerns UN reform. Here, Wigand recalled that the European Union is a strong supporter of the organization and that the EU and its member states together are the largest financial contributor to the UN system.

He also emphasized Brussels’ support for the reform agenda of Secretary-General António Guterres.

The second topic was the International Criminal Court.

Trump, Putin and Xi’s declaration contains wording stating that the International Criminal Court should not abuse its jurisdiction.

This is a particularly sensitive issue for Europe, as the court in The Hague has issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin.

Brussels’ response was unequivocal. Wigand recalled the EU’s official position:

“The European Union reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the rules-based international order, of which the International Criminal Court is a foundational part.”

This is the Commission’s most specific political reaction to the content of the declaration.

In other words, Brussels does not regard criticism of the International Criminal Court as grounds for weakening international justice.

The Biggest Concern: That Europe Could Find Itself Outside the Big Game

Behind the European Commission’s cautious formulations lies a more serious strategic problem.

The three countries that met in China are the United States, Russia and China – three of the world’s most influential powers. Two of them are nuclear superpowers, while the third is Washington’s biggest strategic competitor.

The European Union has enormous economic weight, but it does not possess a unified foreign policy and military power comparable to that of the individual major states.

This creates a risk of a disconnect between Europe’s economic importance and its actual influence over global decisions.

For Brussels, an especially dangerous scenario would be one in which Washington and Moscow reach agreements on Ukraine and European security, while the EU is left with no choice but to accept them as a fait accompli.

That is precisely why European representatives constantly repeat the principle that there can be no decisions about Europe without Europe and about Ukraine without Ukraine.

What Does Brussels’ Reaction Show?

The European Commission’s responses reveal three main priorities.

First, Brussels does not want to enter into open conflict with the Trump administration. European institutions understand that the United States remains an indispensable factor in the security of the continent and in any possible end to the war in Ukraine.

Second, the EU has no intention of changing its position on Russia and international justice simply because Putin is once again taking part in high-level talks.

Third, Europe wants to retain its place in the process of shaping the new international order.

This is the real problem that the meeting in China posed for Brussels.

The European Commission cannot prevent Trump, Putin and Xi from talking. But neither can it accept that the future of European security can be decided without European participation.

Diplomatic Restraint, Strategic Concern

Brussels’ reaction was neither open outrage nor approval. It was an attempt to preserve the balance between the need for cooperation with the United States and Europe’s refusal to be pushed out of the major geopolitical game.

It is telling that the Commission’s strongest messages concerned not the personal relationships between the three presidents, but international law, Ukraine and the role of European institutions.

Ultimately, the meeting in China posed a question to the EU that is becoming increasingly difficult to avoid: can Europe claim the role of a global political factor if it lacks sufficient unity and the tools to participate on an equal footing in the decisions of the great powers?

Brussels has not yet given a definitive answer. But the European Commission’s diplomatic caution should not be confused with a lack of concern.

In China, the three presidents discussed the future of the world. In Brussels, the most important question was whether Europe would have a place in that future.