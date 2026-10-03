Elena Rybakina sensationally crashed out at the start in Beijing

Elena Rybakina ended her participation in the first round of the Beijing tournament of the „WTA 1000“ series.

The Kazakh suffered a setback against the 118th in the world ranking Alina Charaeva, who represents Armenia. Charaeva prevailed 3:6, 6:4, 6:3 and delivered one of the surprises of the competition.

Rybakina won the first set after an extremely contested battle. In it, the two tennis players exchanged a total of five breaks before the Kazakh closed the set at 6:3.

However, in the next two sets, Charaeva significantly improved her game. Her better concentration and more stable serve allowed her to turn the match around and eliminate one of the title contenders.

In the second round, Charaeva will face Britain's Sonay Kartal.