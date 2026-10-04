The legal battle between Mbappe and PSG is over: the moral harassment case has been dismissed

The French judiciary has closed the investigation into Kylian Mbappe's complaint against PSG for alleged moral harassment. The reason is the lack of sufficient evidence, and the Real Madrid striker himself has already withdrawn his report.

The case is related to the events of the summer of 2023, when Mbappe refused to extend his contract with the Parisian club. Then the PSG management removed him from the first team and for several weeks the footballer trained separately.

The striker was subsequently returned to the squad by Luis Enrique and continued the season with the Parisians. After the end of the campaign, Mbappe left the club and moved to Real Madrid, but the conflict between the two parties continued off the pitch.

After the separation, PSG withheld part of the remuneration and bonuses that Mbappe believed he was entitled to. The club claimed that the sums were tied to a verbal agreement between the player and president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, which allowed Mbappe to be returned to the first team.

In May 2025, the Frenchman took legal action against his former club, including for alleged moral harassment during his suspension. He later withdrew this part of the complaint, but the investigation continued until it was finally closed due to insufficient evidence.

In parallel, Mbappe was pursuing a lawsuit over unpaid financial funds. A labor court ruled that PSG must pay him 61 million euros, and the club decided not to appeal the decision, which made it final.

The termination of the moral harassment proceedings also ends the last legal dispute between Mbappe and PSG, remaining after their separation in 2024.