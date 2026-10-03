Alexander Donski suffered a defeat in the doubles final in Porto

Alexander Donski became the runner-up in doubles at the hard court tennis tournament of the “Challenger 125" series in Porto (Portugal), which has a prize fund of 203,900 euros.

The 28-year-old Bulgarian and Filip Piechonka (Poland), seeded No. 3 in the scheme, lost in the final to Stefan Latinovic (Serbia) and Mili Policak (Croatia) 3:6, 4:6 in 62 minutes of play.



Donski and Piechonka fell behind 0:3 in the first set and were unable to make up for their deficit, losing the set 3:6. In the second set, the Bulgarian and the Pole allowed a breakthrough in the fifth game, which turned out to be enough for their rivals to reach the victory.



With another strong performance, Alexander Donski earned 75 points for the ATP world doubles rankings, in which he occupies 84th place this week.