Brazil recorded a convincing 4-0 victory over India in a friendly that turned into a real football celebration for the hosts. The match was played in front of a packed stadium in Kolkata.

The five-time world champions, led by Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti, dominated the match from the opening minutes and left no doubt about their superiority.

The score was opened in the 28th minute, when young talent Estevao gave the “Seleçao“ the lead. Shortly before the break, Pedro doubled the Brazilians' lead and put the hosts in an extremely difficult situation.

After the break, Ancelotti made serious changes to the lineup and gave the opportunity to play a number of players who compete in the Brazilian championship.

One of the substitutions turned out to be decisive. Samuel Lino appeared as a reserve and quickly became the big hero of the second half. In the 58th minute, he scored for 3:0, and in added time he found the net again to make the final score 4:0.

Thus, Brazil achieved a clear success, while for India the match will remain special despite the heavy defeat. The hosts had the opportunity to host one of the most titled and recognizable national teams in the history of football on their own field.