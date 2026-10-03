Endrik could leave Real Madrid in the winter – two Italian giants want him

Real Madrid striker Endrik could continue his career at another club during the winter transfer window. According to information from UOL Esporte, the 20-year-old Brazilian has come under serious scrutiny from Roma and Milan, with both Italian clubs keen to sign him on loan in January.

„Corriere dello Sport“ reports that Roma sporting director D'Amico has already taken a step forward in talks to possibly sign the young striker. Endrik himself and his father are open to the possibility of him moving to Rome, where he could reunite with his compatriot Wesley.

The main factor behind the possible transfer is the Brazilian's limited playing time at Real Madrid. Endrik has only played four minutes in La Liga since the start of the season, which raises questions about his potential for development in the current squad of the Spanish champions.

Diario AS claims that Roma were keen to sign the striker in the summer. However, Jose Mourinho convinced him to stay in Madrid and continue to fight for a place in the squad.

Now the situation may change. Real Madrid's management is ready to consider the option of loaning Endrik out if this guarantees him more regular participation in matches and contributes to his development.

There is also interest in the young Brazilian from England. Among the clubs monitoring the situation around him are Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United.

The upcoming winter transfer window could prove decisive for the future of Endrik, who will be looking for an opportunity to receive more playing minutes at the highest level.