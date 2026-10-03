England humiliate Croatia in Rijeka

England recorded a crushing 7-0 victory over Croatia in a match from League A, Group 3 of the League of Nations. The match in Rijeka turned into a real nightmare for the hosts, who were completely outplayed by Thomas Tuchel's team.

„The Three Lions“ started the match extremely aggressively and opened the scoring in the 8th minute. Harry Kane was brought on alone against Dominik Livakovic and did not miss to give the English an advantage.

Just 13 minutes later, the visitors' lead had already been doubled. Jude Bellingham took advantage of England's excellent play in the forward positions and made it 2-0.

Croatia was never able to find an answer to the opponent's attacks. In the 39th minute, Anthony Gordon scored with a header, and seconds before the break, Bukayo Saka put an end to the dispute in the first half, completing a quick counterattack for 4:0.

After the break, the picture on the field did not change. England continued to completely control the events, while the Croatians had difficulty reaching the opponent's penalty area.

In the 53rd minute, Kane scored his second goal of the match, after intercepting a cross from Elliot Anderson and making the score 5:0.

The English attack continued to harass the home team's defense. In the 68th minute, Kane found the uncovered Saka in the penalty area, and the winger, with a magnificent performance, scored his second goal of the evening - 6:0.

The final 7:0 was formed three minutes before the end of regular time. Jude Bellingham brought Morgan Rodgers face to face with Livakovic, and the midfielder made no mistake and finished the penalty kick for the “Three Lions“.

Croatia ended the match with only one accurate shot on the English goal, while the guests demonstrated complete superiority in Rijeka.

After the defeat, England occupies second place in the provisional group standings, while Croatia is in third position.