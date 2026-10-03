Spain beats Czech Republic and continues without error in the League of Nations

Spain recorded a third consecutive victory in Group 3 of League A in the League of Nations. „La Furia Roja“ won 3:1 over the Czech Republic at the „Carlos Tartiere“ stadium in Oviedo in a match led by Greek referee Vasilios Fotias.

The hosts started strongly and opened the scoring in the 6th minute. Dani Olmo found Lamine Yamal, who freed himself from the defense and with a precise left-footed shot into the far corner made it 1:0.

The Spaniards continued to dictate the pace and in the 33rd minute were close to a second goal. After an excellent play, Pedri brought Olmo into a good position, but the attacking player shot straight at goalkeeper Antonin Kinski.

Just two minutes later, the Czech Republic capitulated again. Rodri found Pedri, who advanced with the ball, but after the defense intervened, it fell back to the feet of the Spanish captain. Rodri did not hesitate and with his first touch sent the ball into the goal for 2:0.

The superiority of the Spaniards in the first half was categorical. They fired 13 shots at the opponent's goal, seven of which were accurate. The Czech Republic, on the other hand, managed only one inaccurate shot.

At the break, Luis de la Fuente made several changes, taking out Lamine Yamal and Alexa Baena, and subsequently giving Dani Olmo and Pedri a rest.

After the break, the pace dropped significantly and Spain seemed calm about their lead. In the 69th minute, however, the Czech Republic came back into the game. Adam Chložek found Jiri Slama on the left, and he finished the attack with a shot into the far corner – 2:1.

The guests tried to take advantage of the momentary decline of the Spanish, but their task became even more difficult in the 85th minute. Captain Ladislav Krejci received a second yellow card after demonstratively holding Roberto Fernandez Jaen, and the Czech Republic was left with a man less.

Spain missed an opportunity to decide the match in the 87th minute, when Victor Muñoz received the ball in an excellent position in the penalty area, but shot inaccurately.

Just two minutes later, Muñoz found himself in the center of events again. He broke into the penalty area and shot, Kinski managed to save, but the ball fell to Mikel Merino. The midfielder made no mistake from close range and made the final score 3:1.

With the victory, Spain collected 9 points and remains the leader in the group. The Czech Republic remains in last fourth place without a point.