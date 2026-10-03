Results of the matches in the League of Nations

Results and scorers in the matches in the League of Nations:
Iceland - Bulgaria 3:0
1:0 Ori Oscarsson 37'
2:0 Ori Oscarsson 60'
3:0 Mikael Egil Ellertsson 90'
Estonia – Luxembourg 1:0
1:0 Rasmus Peetsson 5'
Spain – Czech Republic 3:1
1:0 Lamine Yamal 6'
2:0 Rhodri 35'
2:1 Slama 69'
3:1 Merino 89'
Croatia – England 0:7
0:1 Harry Kane 8'
0:2 Jude Bellingham 21'
0:3 Anthony Gordon 39'
0:4 Bukayo Saka 45'
0:5 Harry Kane 53'
0:6 Bukayo Saka 68'
0:7 Morgan Rodgers 87'
Switzerland – Slovenia 2:1
0:1 For Vipotnika 2'
1:1 Eric Janza 10' /AG/
2:1 Dan Ndoye 38'
North Macedonia – Scotland 0:2
0-1 Kieran Bowie 6'
0-2 John McGinn 69'
Finland – Albania 2:1
0:1 Ray Manay 4'
1:1 Leo Valta 29'
2:1 Leo Valta 71'
Belarus – San Marino 4:0
1:0 Artyom Kontsevoi 46'
2:0 Artyom Shumanskyi 65'
3:0 Max Ebong 68'
4:0 Artyom Kontsevoi 88'