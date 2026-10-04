Results from the National Hockey League of the USA and Canada - NHL

The National Hockey League of the USA and Canada offered an emotional and successful round. Three of the matches were decided after dramatic overtime, and the New York Islanders recorded the most decisive success of the evening, after defeating the New Jersey Devils with a clean 6:0. The Colorado Avalanche team also achieved a significant victory, dismantling the St. Louis Blues with a 6:1.
Here are all the results from the matches played in the NHL:
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Buffalo Sabres – Chicago Blackhawks 4:3
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Edmonton Oilers – Seattle Kraken 3:1
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Columbus Blue Jackets – Utah Mammoth 1:4
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Pittsburgh Penguins – Montreal Canadiens 6:5 – after continuation
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Tampa Bay Lightning – Washington Capitals 3:1
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Toronto Maple Leafs – Ottawa Senators 2:3
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Philadelphia Flyers – Carolina Hurricanes 2:3 – after overtime
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New York Islanders – New Jersey Devils 6:0
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Minnesota Wild – Boston Bruins 4:1
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Nashville Predators – Dallas Stars 2:1
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Colorado Avalanche – St. Louis Blues 6:1
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Vancouver Canucks – Calgary Flames 4:1
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San Jose Sharks – Los Angeles Kings 5:4 – after continuation