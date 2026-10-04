Historical shame: Luka Modric makes shocking confession after 0:7 defeat by England

The captain of the Croatian national football team Luka Modric made an extremely difficult assessment after the crushing 0:7 defeat by England in a UEFA Nations League match played in Rijeka. The 41-year-old veteran admitted that for the first time in his 20-year career for the representative team he feels truly ashamed.

The England team, led by Thomas Tuchel, completely outplayed the hosts, leading 4:0 even before the break. Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka scored twice, and the other goals were scored by Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon and Morgan Rodgers. It was England's most emphatic victory against a team in the top 50 of the FIFA world rankings since 1992, and the heaviest defeat in the history of Croatian football.

Modrić, who was substituted in the 57th minute of his 205th appearance for the national team, spared no emotion in his emotional statement after the final whistle:

„No fighting, no aggression, no fouls, no unanimity. I've been in the national team for 20 years and for the first time after a match I feel ashamed. You can lose, the opponent may be better, but to lose in such a way and ruin your reputation... that is unacceptable.“

Despite the huge disappointment and the heavy blow to the team's reputation, the legendary midfielder called on his teammates to remain united in this difficult moment and not to point fingers.