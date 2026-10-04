Eight more matches from the fourth round of the Nations League will be played today

Eight matches from the fourth round of the group stage of the Nations League will be played today, October 4. The matches are distributed in three time zones - 16:00, 19:00 and 21:45 Bulgarian time.

The match from League A between Portugal and Norway is of greatest interest. “The Sailors“ are leaders in the group with a full nine points after victories over Wales 1:0, Norway 2:1 and Denmark 4:2.

The Norwegians started with a 3:2 victory over Denmark, but then suffered defeats against Portugal and Wales and remain with three points. Another victory for the hosts of “Do Dragao“ will practically guarantee them first place in the group.

In the other match in the group, Wales hosts Denmark. Both teams have three points each, which makes the match a direct battle for position behind the leader Portugal. Wales returned to the fight after the victory over Norway, while Denmark will be looking for a reaction after the heavy loss to the Portuguese.

In the second group of League A, Greece hosts Germany. The “Greeks“ are in the lead with seven points after a win over Serbia, a win over Germany and a draw with the Netherlands. The Bundesteam has five points and needs another strong result to keep their chances of first place.

The Netherlands host Serbia in the other match. The “Tulips“ are still unbeaten, but the two draws leave the team without the right to make another mistake. The Serbs are last without a point after three consecutive losses.

In League B, Kosovo hosts Austria in a match from Group Three. The Austrians are leaders with seven points, while the hosts have four. In the other match, the Republic of Ireland will face Israel. The Irish have five points, while Israel have only one and still have no victory.

The program starts at 4:00 PM with the League D match between Azerbaijan and Lithuania. The Lithuanians are top of Group 2 with four points, while Azerbaijan has two.

At 7:00 PM, Malta hosts Andorra in a Group 1 match of League D. The Maltese are leaders with four points, Gibraltar has two, and Andorra has one.

The schedule for October 4:

4:00 PM

Azerbaijan – Lithuania

19:00

Kosovo – Austria

Malta – Andorra

21:45

Portugal – Norway

Wales – Denmark

Greece – Germany

Netherlands – Serbia

Republic of Ireland – Israel