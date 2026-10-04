Marc Marquez triumphs in Japan and closes in on Martin

Seven-time world champion Marc Marquez won the Japanese Grand Prix at the “Motegi“ track and closed in on just two points behind overall leader Jorge Martin.

The Spaniard started from second position, but on the 11th of 24 laps he managed to overtake Martin and take control of the race. The Ducati Lenovo rider finished in 41:31.460 minutes and recorded the 171st podium of his career.

Jorge Martin with Aprilia Racing finished second, 1.363 seconds behind the winner. Third place went to his teammate Marco Bedzecki, who was just over a second behind Martin.

Enea Bastianini with Red Bull KTM Tech 3 came fourth, and the top 6 was completed by Raul Fernandez and the Japanese Ai Ogura, both from Trackhouse Racing.

After 16 of the 22 rounds in MotoGP, the battle for the title is becoming extremely contested. Martin leads with 333 points, Marquez has 331, and Bedszeki is third with 284.

Guevara closes the gap in Moto2

An even more serious intrigue was created in Moto2. Spaniard Isan Guevara won the race in Japan and added the maximum 25 points to his assets.

Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez, however, finished only 19th and failed to increase his lead. Thus, the difference between the two Spaniards is now only 10.5 points.

Second in Japan was the Italian Tony Arbolino, and third place was taken by the Czech Filip Šalac.

Spanish podium in Moto3

In Moto3, the three places on the podium were occupied by Spanish riders. David Almansa won the race, followed by Máximo Quiles and Álvaro Carpe.

Quiles continues to have a significant lead in the general classification with 326 points. Almansa is second with 199, and Carpe is third with 191 points.

Kiles has a chance to secure the world title in the next round, which will be held in Indonesia in a week.