Zlatan Ibrahimovic was rewarded for his 45th birthday with a Ferrari for 3.6 million euros

The legendary Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrated his 45th birthday yesterday, October 3 (Saturday), in a way typical of his style – spectacularly and without compromise.

To mark his personal celebration, the former top scorer gave himself an extremely expensive gift. Ibra bought himself the latest hypercar of the Italian brand – Ferrari F80. The model is extremely limited, with only 799 units produced worldwide.

The current advisor at Milan, where the Swede ended his career in the spring of 2022, boasted about his acquisition on social networks. He added the laconic, but completely in his style, message to the photos of the red beast: “Happy Birthday Zlatan“.

Ibrahimovic's passion for super-powerful cars is well known, so the price of 3.6 million euros was no obstacle for him.

According to Ferrari's official data, the F80 is equipped with a V6 unit that delivers a mind-blowing 1200 horsepower. Its acceleration is brutal - from 0 to 200 km/h in just 5.75 seconds. The engine architecture is borrowed directly from the Ferrari 499P racing car, which triumphed in the legendary “24 Hours of Le Mans“ race in 2023 and 2024.