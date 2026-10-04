"Black Toto" among the possible versions of the murder of Iliyan Filipov?

The Plovdiv District Court has ruled a preventive measure of "detention in custody" for Slavcho Megerov, accused of the premeditated murder of businessman Iliyan Filipov. According to the court, the collected verbal and material evidence provide a reasonable assumption that Megerov is the perpetrator of the serious crime.

Unsettled financial relations related to bets in the so-called "black toto" are cited as a possible motive in the case, as the investigation continues to clarify all the circumstances. The final farewells to Iliyan Filipov will take place on October 7.

Although the defense pointed out the lack of an open weapon and direct witnesses to the shooting itself, investigators have a chronological chain of circumstantial evidence. Among the main witnesses is Lyudmila Racheva, who on the night of September 29-30 was returning home with her child and saw a masked man with a gun on the staircase in front of her fifth-floor apartment. After returning home, she spoke to Iliyan Filipov on the phone while he was returning to the building. When he arrived and called for the elevator, the woman heard the fatal shot.