Netherlands beat Serbia to top group

The Netherlands achieved a 2-1 home win over Serbia in a match from Group 2 of League A in the Nations League. The match was held at the “Philips“ stadium in Eindhoven.

“Tulips“ took the lead in the 31st minute. Theun Koopmeijers executed an excellent free kick and sent the ball into the visitors' goal with a precise shot.

However, Serbia reacted quickly and only four minutes later restored parity. Alexa Terzic crossed into the penalty area, where Mihajlo Cvetkovic was the most resourceful and headed home for 1-1.

After the break, the Netherlands took the lead again. Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee, who came on as a substitute at half-time, scored in the 72nd minute to secure the three points for the hosts.

The victory moves the Netherlands to the top of the group with eight points. Serbia remain in fourth place without a point.