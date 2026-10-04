Portugal overturn Norway in Nations League

Portugal came from behind to beat Norway 2-1 in a Group 4 League A match in the Nations League, played in Porto.

Norway were the first to score. In the 36th minute, Martin Odegaard crossed from a long free kick, and Christopher Ayer controlled the ball on the edge of the penalty area and sent it into the goal with a powerful shot for 0-1.

However, the joy of the guests lasted only two minutes. Nuno Mendes took a long touch, after which the ball reached his namesake Nuno Mendes, who with a magnificent shot from the air restored the tie – 1-1.

Portugal achieved a complete turnaround in the 79th minute. Vitinha excellently brought Joao Felix behind the defense, and the striker passed the ball to Gonzalo Ramos. The Milan player was left a few meters from the goal and easily converted for 2:1.

Portugal is the sole leader in the group with 12 points and has already guaranteed participation in the Nations League playoffs. Norway remains in the last fourth place with 3 points.