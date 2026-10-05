Cristiano Ronaldo could return to Portugal national team if he wants, coach Jorge Jesus said after Portugal's victory over Norway, which secured a place in the quarter-finals of the Nations League.

The conflict began last week when Jesus left Ronaldo on the bench in the first win over Norway. The 41-year-old striker subsequently left the national team camp after learning that he would not be a starter against Denmark.

“For me, Cristiano, if he plays for Al Nassr, will be a player who can be called up for the next camp. If he wants, he will return to the national team“, said Jorge Jesus. He added that the two could talk before the next matches in November, but the final decision will be up to Ronaldo himself.

“Cristiano must end his time with the national team the way he wants. He will decide how to do it“, the coach added. Jesus revealed that even before his first camp in charge of Portugal, he told Ronaldo that he needed him - whether he played or not.

Ronaldo is the record holder for goals and appearances for Portugal and made his debut for the national team in 2003. The striker has already said that 2026 will probably be the last year of his career, and in his absence, Portugal became the first team to secure a place in the quarter-finals of the tournament.