Carlos Alcaraz has reached 30 wins on the professional tour for the sixth consecutive season

Carlos Alcaraz continues to demonstrate remarkable consistency in world tennis. With his qualification for the semifinals of the ATP 500 tournament in Tokyo, the Spaniard officially reached the 30-win mark on the professional tour for the sixth consecutive season.

Official ATP data confirms that the 23-year-old Spaniard has achieved at least 30 wins on the tour level in every single season since 2021. His streak began at the beginning of his rise and continues in 2026, where his balance is now 30 wins and 4 losses.

The consistency of the seven-time Grand Slam champion is even more impressive considering that he was absent for four months this campaign due to a wrist injury. However, Alcaraz has already won two titles in 2026 - at the Australian Open and in Doha.



The jubilee 30th success of the season was shaped in the quarter-final clash of the Japanese Open against Denis Shapovalov. Last year's champion won the first set 7-6(3) after a contested tiebreak, and in the second set the Canadian was forced to retire due to a thigh injury with the score 2-1 in favor of Alcaraz.

Alcaraz thus qualified for the semifinals in the Japanese capital, where he will face his compatriot Jaume Munard in an attempt to defend his trophy from last season.