Switzerland to build 15,000-seat stadium for 492 million euros with roller coaster

Modern football has long accustomed us to bold architectural projects and multifunctional facilities, but FC Sion is preparing to completely transform the concept of sports entertainment. The Swiss club has taken a decisive official step on the project for its new and futuristic home, called the Serven Coliseum, with the detail that surprises the sports world being the integration of a roller coaster into the structure of the stadium itself.

The new arena will have a capacity of 15,000 seats and is part of the Sion 2030 strategic plan. The total investment is estimated at around 450 million Swiss francs — approximately 492 million euros —, and the facility will replace the historic “Tourbillon“ stadium, where FC Sion has played since 1968.

Inspired by the majesty of the Alps and overlooking the surrounding mountain ranges, the complex is designed to function as a tourist and entertainment center all 365 days a year.

The roller coaster will wind around the stands and along the outer perimeter of the complex, allowing fans and visitors to enjoy an adrenaline-filled experience with a unique view of the pitch and the Alpine landscape.

The project for the Serven Coliseum has already been submitted to the authorities of the canton of Valais and the municipality of Sion for the first phase of technical evaluation and feasibility. The expectations of the club bosses and investors are that the public discussion will take place in mid-2027, starting the construction of one of the most unique and spectacular stadiums in European football.