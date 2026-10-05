Alex de Minor is the first finalist in Beijing

Alex de Minor has qualified for the final of the prestigious ATP 500 hard court tournament in the Chinese capital Beijing. The 27-year-old Australian secured his place in the title fight after his opponent in the semifinals - 34th in the world Hubert Hurkacz from Poland - was forced to withdraw due to injury with the score 6:4, 3:2 in favor of de Minor.

This was the fifth match between the two in the pros, with the Australian recording his fourth success and second consecutive over this opponent. This was their second meeting of the year, both on hard courts.

Alex de Minaur's opponent in the final will be determined by the second semi-final, which pits six-time champion and defending champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia against Daniil Medvedev of Russia.