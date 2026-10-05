Carlos Nassar misses the state championship and the Bundesliga

The Bulgarian weightlifting star Carlos Nassar will not participate in the first round of the German Bundesliga on October 10, reports “Mach Telegraf“. This happens after the Olympic, three-time world and four-time European champion has already withdrawn his entry and is missing the state championship in Plovdiv.

Thus, the next official competition for the Bulgarian phenomenon will be the World Championship in Ningbo, China, which starts at the end of the month. Although he had previously announced to Weightlifting House that he would lift both on his home stage and for his German club Mutterstadt, Nassar has changed his competition schedule.

The reason for the change is not a health problem or injury, but a tactical decision - Nassar prefers not to reveal his current capabilities and form to his direct competitors before the planetary forum. He last competed at the European Championships in April in Batumi, Georgia, where he won his fourth title on the Old Continent.

Meanwhile, it became clear that this week the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MMS) will transfer the necessary financial funds to the remaining national teams through their clubs for their participation in the World Championships in China. So far, funding has only been secured for Carlos Nassar's club. The contracts with the MMC are ready and approved, and are awaiting their signing by the club representatives.