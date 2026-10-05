England problems: Alex Scott and Ezri Konsa out for Czech Republic clash

England have been left without midfielder Alex Scott and defender Ezri Konsa for their upcoming Nations League Group A3 home match against the Czech Republic. The two players have left the “Three Lions“ camp and are returning to their club teams due to injuries, the Football Association has officially announced.

The condition of the 23-year-old Bournemouth midfielder is more serious. Scott suffered a thigh injury during the 7-0 defeat of Croatia in Rijeka, where he started as a starter and remained on the field for 70 minutes with a 97% pass success rate. According to information from The Athletic, his recovery will take between six and eight weeks.

The injury is a serious blow for Bournemouth, who face Chelsea away in the Premier League on October 10 and host Sturm Graz in the Europa League five days later. The former England Under-21 European champion recently made his debut for the men's team against the Czech Republic in Prague, with his impressive performances already attracting interest from the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Real Madrid.

Defender Ezri Konsa has also returned to his club for in-depth medicals to determine the exact extent of his injury.

Bonus coach Thomas Tuchel has decided not to call up any of his replacements for the match against the Czech Republic. England are currently second in Group A3 of the tournament, three points behind leaders Spain.