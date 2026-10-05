Manchester City meet for first time since financial irregularities ruling

Manchester City's squad will meet on Thursday for their first joint training session since the independent commission's decision was announced, which found the club guilty of almost all counts of financial fraud. The majority of the players have spent the past two weeks away from Manchester due to international commitments during the international break.

Manager Enzo Maresca, who returned to the “Etihad“base today, will hold a special meeting with the team. The Italian specialist faces the difficult task of holding an open conversation with the players and easing the tension regarding the future of the champions, which remains shrouded in uncertainty before the final punishment and the appeal procedure.

Immediately after the talks, Maresca and his staff will turn the team's attention to the sports and technical tasks. The “citizens“ have a key match in the Premier League ahead of them - Liverpool's visit to “Anfield“ on Sunday.