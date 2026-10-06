Bad news for Julian Alvarez: His transfer market value drops

Julian Alvarez has suffered another blow after a difficult start to the season. The market value of the Atletico Madrid star has decreased by 10 million euros after the Argentine failed to show his best face in the first months of the campaign.

Alvarez was at the center of one of the big transfer sagas of the summer. Barcelona identified the striker as one of their main targets and the player himself wanted to leave Atletico. However, the Madrid club categorically refused to negotiate with the Catalans and in the end Alvarez remained at the “Metropolitano“.

According to information from “Diario Sport”, citing “Transfermarkt”, the market value of the former Manchester City striker is now 110 million euros. Previously, Alvarez was valued at 120 million, which means a drop of 10 million euros in just a few weeks.