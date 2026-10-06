Enzo Maresca calls Manchester City players to meet

Manchester City players will meet on Thursday for the first time since the announcement of the decision of the independent commission, which concluded that the club is guilty of almost all charges of financial fraud. Most players have spent the last two weeks away from the club, as they are with their national teams.

It is expected that coach Enzo Maresca will gather them on Thursday and discuss what is happening with them. The Italian returned to the “Etihad” today. He will have the difficult task of reassuring the players about the future of the club, which is quite unclear, as they await the outcome of City's appeal and then the decision on the punishment. After the initial conversation, Maresca will begin preparations for the team's next match, which is away to Liverpool on Sunday.