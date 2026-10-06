Elma Aveiro, sister of Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo, reacted sharply to Portuguese politician Joao Maria Jonet's attacks on the striker.

The tension was sparked by Ronaldo's departure from the Portuguese national team after coach Jorge Jesus decided not to include him in the match against Norway on September 27th.

Commenting on the situation, Jonet was extremely critical: “The Portuguese don't treat Cristiano Ronaldo the way the Argentines treat Messi, because he's a disgusting person – someone who doesn't admit his own weaknesses.“

Aveiro's response was not long in coming:

„Does anyone know who this crazy person is? I don't know him at all, but I want to find out who he is, because what he said about my brother only shows that he doesn't know him at all.“

„He must be a very unhappy, weak-minded and envious person. It's shameful for a Portuguese person to say such things“, wrote the sister of the football star.