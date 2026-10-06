France coach Zinedine Zidane commented on his team's convincing 4-1 victory over Belgium in a match from the fourth round of the Nations League. The specialist was pleased with what was shown on the pitch, emphasizing the team's strong performance after the break.

„It was extremely important to get back into the match with the first goal – this allowed us to take control of the match. Even in the first half we started quite well, but we lacked enough speed in the last third of the pitch“, analyzed the coach of the “Roosters“.

“I think that if we look at the entire development of the match throughout the entire 90 minutes, our victory is fully deserved, and our play in the second half was really strong“, added Zidane.

“Everything is developing very positively. What we achieved – these 10 points – is the result of the mentality and the hard work with the players. There is a great understanding in this squad. It is a real pleasure to work with this group of players and this is an extremely important factor for us“, said the legend of French football.