2-year-old boy dies after being beaten by 23-year-old boxer

A two-year-old boy died in the hospital after being beaten by a 23-year-old boxer. Upon arrival at the hospital, doctors found signs of violence on the child's body, but were unable to save his life. An autopsy revealed multiple injuries to internal organs.

Boxer Kishon Porter, boyfriend of the deceased boy's mother, was arrested by police in the American city of Mesa (Arizona). He was initially charged with child abuse, but the boy's death was changed to murder.

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The autopsy showed severe internal injuries, including old and fresh rib fractures, a ruptured liver and stomach, damaged intestinal blood vessels and a serious injury to the pancreas. As a result, Porter has already been charged with first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.

A preliminary trial was held in a fast-track procedure, at which the prosecution presented evidence that the boxer had also physically abused his own one-year-old child. When beating the deceased boy, he struck with such ferocity that he injured the knuckles of his fists.

It has been proven that he also had past offenses, even as a minor. The court has remanded him in custody, but with the possibility of release on bail of $1.5 million.

Kishon Parker is undefeated in the professional boxing ring. Over the past year, he has won all four of his fights by knockout.