Alexander Zverev will finish 2026 as No. 1 in tennis

The German Alexander Zverev will finish 2026 as No. 1 in the world tennis rankings. This became clear after the announcement of the current leader Yannick Sinner that he will miss the rest of the season due to injury.

Currently, the difference between the two is 1280 points, but Sinner has 2050 points to defend, and Zverev - under a thousand. Carlos Alcaraz and Ben Shelton, currently ranked third and fourth in the world, have no chance of catching Zverev even if one of them wins all the tournaments he plays in.

By reaching the top spot in the rankings, Zverev will become the 30th male tennis player to achieve this and the 20th to finish the year at No. 1. Earlier this year, the German, who won the "Roland Garros" and the US Open, reached No. 2 in the world, a personal best.