The President of the Bulgarian Volleyball Federation Lyubomir Ganev celebrates his 61st birthday

The President of the Bulgarian Volleyball Federation and one of the greatest sports figures in our country Lyubomir Ganev celebrates his 61st birthday. On this occasion, our volleyball headquarters issued an official congratulatory message and recalled his remarkable path in sports.

Born on October 6, 1965 in Ruse, the legendary diagonal has had a brilliant career with the teams of his native Dunav Ruse, CSKA and the Bulgarian national team. His career also spanned the Italian championship, where he left a bright mark with the teams of Cuneo, Agrigento, Spoleto and Fano.

After the end of his competitive career, Ganev established himself as one of the main leaders of Bulgarian sports. On March 13, 2020, he was elected president of the Bulgarian Volleyball Federation, and on September 28, 2024, he was re-elected to the position for a new term. Our volleyball boss is also a long-standing member of the BFV Board of Directors, as well as the Executive Board of the Bulgarian Olympic Committee (BOC).