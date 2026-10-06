Kylian Mbappe considers parting ways with Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe could end his stay at Real Madrid after the end of this season. According to journalist François Gallardo from “El Chiringuito“ the French striker is disappointed with the club's management and is considering leaving the “Santiago Bernabeu“.

According to Gallardo, the Madrid giants have no intention of standing in the way of the 27-year-old footballer if he finally decides to seek a new challenge. Mbappe's desire is to continue his career in the Premier League.

One of the reasons for the tension is Real Madrid's position regarding the striker's candidacy for the “Ballon d'Or“. According to Spanish media, Mbappe is unhappy that the club did not actively support him in the fight for the prestigious individual award.

The Frenchman moved to Real Madrid in 2024, but despite his strong performance, he has not yet managed to win either the Champions League or the Spanish title with the “royal club“. So far, his showcase with the Madrid team includes the Spanish Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup.

Interest in Mbappe from English clubs would not be a surprise. The footballer himself has already admitted that before his transfer to Real Madrid he was close to moving to Liverpool.

If the information about his possible departure is confirmed, the future of one of the biggest football stars in the world will become one of the leading transfer topics next summer.