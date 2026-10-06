German Bundesliga seeks consensus on 50+1 rule to avoid legal disputes

The German Football League is seeking a final agreement with clubs on the implementation of the iconic “50+1“ ownership rule, in order to prevent future legal conflicts.

The league's management, representing the 36 professional teams in the First and Second Bundesliga, said its executive committee had reaffirmed the principle as a fundamental basis for professional football in the country. The rule requires the parent club to own 50% of the shares plus one vote, ensuring that control remains in the hands of fans and members, protecting it from outside investors.

In August, the German Cartel Office declared the regulation compatible with competition law, but made a clear condition for a level playing field. The institution insists on applying the same standards to all participants, including Bayer Leverkusen and Wolfsburg, which have previously enjoyed exceptional status due to their historical ties to the „Bayer“ and „Volkswagen“ concerns, respectively.

The Bundesliga explained that the final proposals for a uniform model for implementing the „50+1“ for all member clubs will be presented to the League Association in the first half of 2027.

The management acknowledges the need for in-depth discussions before reaching a final compromise. According to the Association, the future treatment of the rule will determine the shape of the German championships and mutual cooperation for years to come, and a widely supported solution is the best way to ensure long-term legal certainty.