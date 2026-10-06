England defeat Czech Republic at home

The England national team achieved a convincing 3-0 victory against the Czech Republic in a match from Group 3 of League C in the Nations League tournament.

The match at the iconic "Wembley" stadium in London became a historic one for the captain of the "Three Lions" Harry Kane. The Bayern Munich striker recorded his 125th match with the England team, officially equaling the historical record of the legendary goalkeeper Peter Shilton for the most matches played for the national team.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 27th minute, when Vladimir Tsoufal scored an unfortunate own goal. Kane's triumphant evening was topped off with a goal in the 40th minute, when he capitalised on Morgan Rodgers' precise cross to double England's lead before the break.

The home team captain was once again in the spotlight in the second half. In the 57th minute, Lewis Hall crossed brilliantly from a corner kick, and Kane was in the right place to head home the final 3-0.

After this convincing success, England consolidated their second position in the group with 9 points, while the Czech Republic remain in fourth place without a point.