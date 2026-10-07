Portugal coach Jorge Jesus was asked to comment on Cristiano Ronaldo's public stance. The striker explained the reasons for his voluntary departure from the team's camp for the Nations League matches, with the 41-year-old football player emphasizing several times that the coach had not kept his promise.

Journalists greeted the 72-year-old specialist upon his return home, but he remained restrained:

„I was in Leiria for the U-21 youth team match. "I'll read the statement now, I have nothing to say," the authoritative publication "A Bola" quoted him as saying, referring to "CMTV."

Ronaldo left the "Sailors" camp on September 30. The rift between the veteran and the coach ripened after the match against Norway (2:1), when for the first time in 18 years the captain remained on the bench for an entire match in an official match.

After the scandal that broke out and Ronaldo's official statement, Portugal even ended up removing banners and banners that had been placed in his support.