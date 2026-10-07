Liverpool in trouble over key player ahead of Man City derby

Liverpool are waiting to find out how serious Jeremy Jacquet's injury is after the centre-back was left out of France's squad for the Nations League win over Belgium.

The defender has played in the previous two games — his first for the first team — but was left out of the group by Zinedine Zidane for Monday's 4-1 win. An official statement from the French Football Federation stated that the 21-year-old has a “calf strain”, and at the post-match press conference, Zidane confirmed that Jacquet was “slightly injured”.

Jacquet has taken part in all seven of Liverpool's matches since the start of the season, starting in six of them in the central defensive pairing alongside Virgil van Dijk. Head coach Andoni Iraola has alternatives in the form of Ronald Araujo, who has been transferred from Barcelona, and Joe Gomez, but Jacquet's possible absence for Sunday's home game against Manchester City would be a serious blow.

The problems for the Merseysiders do not stop there, as strikers Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo are also in question, as their commitments with the Swedish and Dutch national teams were terminated prematurely. Isak was sent home after just one game due to a minor thigh problem, while Gakpo's situation is more concerning due to an ankle injury.

Their possible absences will significantly limit Iraola's options in forward positions ahead of the crucial clash with City, who are playing their first game since an independent commission found them guilty of 114 out of 115 financial offences.